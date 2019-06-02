Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 02 Jun 2019 'Will never be ...
Nation, Politics

'Will never be a part of NDA-led Union Cabinet', says JD(U)’s K C Tyagi

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 1:50 pm IST
This comes days after JD (U) decided to not be part of PM Modi's new Cabinet, rejecting BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.
‘The proposal that was given was unacceptable to the JD(U), therefore we have decided that in future also JD(U) will never be a part of the NDA led Union Cabinet, this is our final decision,’ JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘The proposal that was given was unacceptable to the JD(U), therefore we have decided that in future also JD(U) will never be a part of the NDA led Union Cabinet, this is our final decision,’ JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: Calling it a "final decision", Janata Dal (United), a crucial ally of BJP in Bihar, on Sunday decided that the party will never be a part of the NDA-led Union Cabinet.

JD(U) secretary general and chief spokesperson K C Tyagi told ANI that the proposal of one Cabinet berth given by the NDA was unacceptable by the party, hence, they took this decision.

 

"The proposal that was given was unacceptable to the JD(U), therefore we have decided that in future also JD(U) will never be a part of the NDA led Union Cabinet, this is our final decision," Tyagi asserted.

This comes days after the JD (U) decided to not be a part of Narendra Modi's new Cabinet, saying it would not accept the BJP's offer of only one ministerial berth.

"They (BJP) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the Cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need it (Cabinet berth)," JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar had said after a meeting of party leaders on May 30.

Kumar, who later attended Modi's swearing-in ceremony, said, "It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together. There is no confusion."

A day later Kumar, who is also the JD(U) chief, made it clear that his does not want to join the new Cabinet just for the sake of "symbolic" representation but would fully support the government from outside. He added that the BJP has full majority on its own and there should be no worry about JD(U)'s support.

JD(U) refused to accept one ministerial berth for each ally as proposed by the BJP and declined to join the government. Other allies like LJSP headed by Ram Vilas Paswan, Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and RPI(A) joined the new Cabinet.

JD(U) won 16 seats in Bihar in the recently concluded Lok Sabha, while BJP bagged 17.

Despite being a part of the National Democratic Alliance, the party was also not part of the last central government. The BJP, however, is sharing power in the Bihar government with its leader Sushil Kumar Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The Bihar Cabinet saw an addition of eight new ministers today, all of them from Nitish Kumar's party. "Vacancies from JD(U) quota in the cabinet were empty, so JD(U) leaders were inducted, there is no issue with BJP, everything is fine," the Bihar Chief Minister told reporters after the assembly session concluded.

...
Tags: k c tyagi, bjp, jd(u), 2019 lok sabha elections, pm modi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilised behaviour, but are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations,’ Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria said. (Photo: ANI)

Iftar party row: Omar Abdullah urges India, Pak to ‘stop this nonsense’

'It would be good if Owaisi Sahab speaks before due consideration. No one has called him a tenant. But if he talks about the share, it was given to them (Muslims) in 1947. Now, the matter is over,' BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said. (Photo: ANI)

Muslims got their share during partition, says Maharashtra BJP leader

Sawant told ANI on Saturday, 'I have asked for a report. I will talk after seeing the report.' (Photo: ANI)

Goa CM seeks report on molestation case against Cong MLA, others

Earlier Gore had met state Water Resources Minister, Mahajan triggering speculations of Gore joining the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

No discussion on joining BJP: Cong MLA Gore on meet with BJP minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

The streaker was later identified as a Russian swimsuit model Kinsey Wolanski. (Photo: AP)
 

Redmi Note 7S review: Xiaomi does it again!

The Redmi Note 7S is a stunner.
 

Brazilian football star Neymar accused of rape

The police document says the woman will go through medical exams as part of an investigation. (Photo: AFP)
 

Will send 10 lakh 'Jai Shri Ram' post cards to Mamata: BJP

The BJP will send 10 lakh post cards with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on them to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a party leader said Saturday, in a move likely to add salt to the ruling TMC's wounds after a bruising performance in Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh; DC's Dream11 Prediction

South Africa who received a humiliating defeat at the hands of England will be looking to win their second match with a huge margin so that they can counter-balance the dropped points. (Photo:AFP)
 

Salman Khan's fan books entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

Salman Khan fan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Iftar party row: Omar Abdullah urges India, Pak to ‘stop this nonsense’

‘They not only violate basic norms of diplomatic conduct and civilised behaviour, but are also counter-productive for our bilateral relations,’ Indian envoy Ajay Bisaria said. (Photo: ANI)

Muslims got their share during partition, says Maharashtra BJP leader

'It would be good if Owaisi Sahab speaks before due consideration. No one has called him a tenant. But if he talks about the share, it was given to them (Muslims) in 1947. Now, the matter is over,' BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said. (Photo: ANI)

No discussion on joining BJP: Cong MLA Gore on meet with BJP minister

Earlier Gore had met state Water Resources Minister, Mahajan triggering speculations of Gore joining the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

IAS officer praises Gandhi's killer; Oppn demands action against her

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate action against an IAS officer who praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham