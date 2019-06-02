Cricket World Cup 2019

Andhra CM Reddy, Telangana CM Rao attend Iftar party hosted by Governor

ANI
Published Jun 2, 2019, 8:39 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2019, 8:39 am IST
Succeeding the TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
The duo can be seen praying together, offering sweets to each other, and exchanging pleasantries. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao attended the Iftar party hosted by the State Governor E S L Narasimhan here on Saturday evening at Raj Bhavan.

The duo can be seen praying together, offering sweets to each other, and exchanging pleasantries.

 

Mauling the ruling TDP whose tally dropped from 102 seats in 2014 elections to a mere 23, Jagan-led YSR Congress got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

Likewise in the Lok Sabha elections, Jagan's party bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with the rest three going to the TDP.

