Karnataka CM to resume 'Grama Vastavya' programme to stay tuned to ground realities

Bengaluru: After the party's debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will restart 'Grama Vastavya' programme from next month to get closer to the common man and re-build a solid base support for the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)).

During 'Grama Vastavya' programme, Chief Minister Kumaraswamy will visit several villages and will stay there for some time in a bid to understand the problems of the locals.

It should be noted that the village stay concept was first practiced by Kumaraswamy during his term as the Chief Minister during 2006-2007 with BJP's BS Yeddyurappa as his Deputy Chief Minister.

On last Tuesday, Kumaraswamy also met Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah to discuss and strategise the ruling Congress-JD(S) government's political roadmap after the landslide victory of BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP won 25 of the 28 seats along with an Independent backed by it, while the Congress and the JDS won one seat each.

The BJP is the single largest party with 105 members in the 225-member assembly while the ruling coalition has 117 members with 79 legislators from the Congress, 37 from JDS, and one from BSP.