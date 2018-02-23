Google’s Rs 3,000 phones, new Android One devices to be unveiled at MWC 2018

The Go smartphones will also come with optimised Go-branded Google apps such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Google Go, Assistant (Go edition), Maps Go and Files Go.

While the MWC 2018 is awash with the excitement surrounding Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S9 and other equally exotic offerings from some of the big names participating in the event, Google is set to unveil something completely opposite — ultra-low cost budget smartphones. Yes, Google will unveil the Android Go branded devices at the MWC 2018, with sales starting thereafter.

In one of their recent blog posts, Google has mentioned the availability of the Android Oreo Go Edition devices by the next week, which indicates Google will be using the MWC as a platform to reach out to the world. Android Oreo Go was released in December 2017 and aimed to make Android smartphones more affordable and accessible, with indicated prices below the $50 mark (under Rs 3,000).

Nokia is also expected to unveil an Android Go smartphone, which could be the rumoured Nokia 1 (Photo: Evan Blass)

Android Go is built to make Google’s version of Android reach to the masses. An Android Go device may have 1GB of RAM, or less, which is beneficial for manufacturers to keep the prices of the smartphones extremely affordable. The first Android to get the Go treatment is Android Oreo, which has been tweaked to sip on system resources as efficiently as possible, without running the Android experience. Android Oreo (Go edition) will also bring with itself a toned-down version of PlayStore that will recommend suitable apps and services for the user. The Go smartphones will also come with optimised Go-branded Google apps such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Google Go, Assistant (Go edition), Maps Go and Files Go.

According to several rumours, Micromax is supposed to be one of the first manufacturers to embrace the Android Go program by launching relatively cheaper Android smartphones. If that rumour becomes true, then we could be seeing Micromax’s ultra-affordable smartphones at the MWC next week, with these devices going on sale the week later. Nokia’s Android Oreo Go powered Nokia 1 could also be unveiled alongside.

Xiaomi's Android One device — Mi A1, launched in Spetember 2017.

Apart from that, Google has also stated that their Android One platform will gain some new partners. If you recall, Nokia’s rumoured Android One device, expected to be called the Nokia 7 Plus, would break covers after teasing the world for the last few weeks. The Android One program was boosted last year with the arrival global manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Motorola, HTC and some others.

