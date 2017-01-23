Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu protesters threaten suicide as police begin forceful eviction

ANI
Published Jan 23, 2017, 7:54 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 8:14 am IST
Chennai police swarmed into the Marina beach and began evicting Jallikattu protesters forcefully, which resulted in clashes.
Police trying to evict pro-Jallikattu protesters from Chennai's Marina beach (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Police trying to evict pro-Jallikattu protesters from Chennai's Marina beach (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: Monday morning witnessed a renewed clash between agitated locals and the police here at Marina Beach, now a battleground for the Jallikattu issue, as protesters swarmed in droves demanding a permanent solution and not a 'temporary' ordinance.

The Chennai city police had earlier requested the protesters to leave Marina Beach in a peaceful manner as "their purpose has been fully achieved" after the state government promulgated an ordinance on Saturday.

"It's wrong that ordinance will dissolve after 6 months, fact is that after introduction of ordinance, it will be introduced in assembly. It will be introduced and regularised, now itself the law is in act. Ordinance is for Jallikattu permanent solution. SC stayed Jallikattu so lawmakers got ordinance," the police said in a statement.

Also read: Jallikattu back in Tamil Nadu, claims 2 lives

They further appealed to the protesters to end the agitation as their goal of conducting the sport had been achieved.

However, the locals said that they needed time to discuss about the ordinance and demanded half day's time.

Soon enough the police swarmed into the beach and began evicting the agitators forcefully, which resulted in clashes.

Several protestors also threatened the police, saying they will commit suicide at the beach if forcefully removed from the site.

Meanwhile, all routes leading to Marina Beach have been shut, and barricades have been put up by the police to prevent people from assembling there.

Also read: Jallikattu ban: Protests taking a different turn

Yesterday, protesters in Alanganallur did not allow Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam to inaugurate the Alanganallur Jallikattu, which was later cancelled.

Talking to mediapersons, the Chief Minister said that even though Jallikattu was not held at Alanganallur, it was organised smoothly in many other places across the state.

The Bill to replace Sunday's ordinance passed by the Governor on Jallikattu, will be tabled in the state Assembly when the first Assembly session begins on January 23.

Tags: jallikattu, jallikattu protests, marina beach
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Young men participate in jallikattu event at Rapoosal village in Pudukkottai district Pudukkottai village on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu back in Tamil Nadu, claims 2 lives

The government organised the event in a hurry and even failed to erect barricades at the venue where the event was held.
23 Jan 2017 3:14 AM
Young people organise a skit against PETA during the protest in Marina on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: Protests taking a different turn

The NTK speakers raised slogans for a separate Tamil nation and called for boycott of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
23 Jan 2017 4:08 AM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Emotional Trump says will cherish a 'beautiful letter' left by Barack Obama

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence holds up a letter left for him by former President Barack Obama as he speaks at a White House senior staff swearing in ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)
 

Two Pak actors granted Visa for Sridevi film despite unsaid ban in country

Sridevi was last seen in the Tamil film, 'Puli'.
 

Trump signature: Lie detector test or Richter scale reading? Twitterati wonder

United States President Donald Trump's signature. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Finally! Ranveer Singh's look from Padmavati is out and it's menacing!

Ranveer was last seen in Aditya Chopra's 'Befikre'.
 

It has been very tough and emotional journey: Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, thanked her coaches and support staff for always being by her side during the difficult phase where a knee injury threatened to hamper her career. (Photo: AP)
 

AbRam is promoting dad Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in the most quirky way!

SRK often shares pictures of AbRam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: BJP neta says he owns Ameenpur lake lands

The lake shore has been littered and turned dirty with people throwing garbage including plastic bags and resorting to open defecation and consuming liquor.

Hirakhand derailment: Odisha announces ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh

East Coast Railways said 39 people have died so far and 55 have sustained injuries in the accident. (Photo: DC)

Punjab: Thai woman molested by hotel owner's son, files complaint

Image for representational purpose only

23 of 39 dead in Hirakhand derailment identified

The injured were admitted to various hospitals where the condition of seven is stated to be serious. (Photo: DC)

Rajnath's son, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, feature in BJP's 2nd list for UP polls

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham