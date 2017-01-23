Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu: DMK boycotts Assembly, terms police action ‘anti-democratic’

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 23, 2017, 10:55 am IST
Updated Jan 23, 2017, 11:09 am IST
Jallikattu protesters at Marina Beach sang the national anthem as they tried to defy attempts to remove them from the site.
Pro-Jallikattu supporters being forcefully evicted by police. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Pro-Jallikattu supporters being forcefully evicted by police. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Chennai: After early morning crackdown by police on pro-Jallikattu supporters at Chennai’s Marina beach, DMK staged a walkout as soon as the Tamil Nadu Governor began his address in the state Assembly on Monday.

DMK Working President MK Stalin criticised the police action on protesters at Marina beach demanding lifting of the ban on Jallikattu and a permanent solution for holding it.

Also read: Jallikattu protesters threaten suicide as police begin forceful eviction

"It is condemnable that instead of holding talks with peaceful protesters, it has been attempted to end protests using police with an authoritarian mindset," Stalin, opposition leader in the state assembly, said in a statement.

He also dubbed the action as "anti-democratic."

Also read: Nobody on Earth can stop Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: O Pannerselvam

Police started removing scores of protesters who were demonstrating at the Marina beach. Police baton-charged protesters and used tear-gas as protesters refused to budge.

The action comes on a day when the state Assembly is expected to discuss the matter after the customary Governor's address.

The protesters, mostly students and youth, had dubbed the ordinance, promulgated on Saturday, as a temporary measure and sought a 'permanent solution' for conduct of Jallikattu.

Also read: Protesters also turn blood donors in Salem

Protesters at Marina Beach sang the national anthem as they tried to defy attempts to remove them from the site.

Tags: jallikattu, jallikattu protests, marina beach, dmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam addresses the media persons at a private hotel in Madurai on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Nobody on Earth can stop Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: O Pannerselvam

The event in Aanganallur would be conducted as per the people’s wish on the day they want: O Pannerselvam
23 Jan 2017 4:25 AM
Hundreds of protesters continue with the stir seeking permanent solution to the issue in Salem. (Photo: DC)

Protesters also turn blood donors in Salem

The pro-jallikattu protesters gathered near the district collector’s office lent a helping hand for the post-delivery treatment of a woman.
23 Jan 2017 5:33 AM
Police trying to evict pro-Jallikattu protesters from Chennai's Marina beach (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Jallikattu protesters threaten suicide as police begin forceful eviction

Chennai police swarmed into the Marina beach and began evicting Jallikattu protesters forcefully, which resulted in clashes.
23 Jan 2017 7:54 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images from 'Black Mass' at Satanic Temple of Los Angeles
The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
NASA released images of the most affected places in the world due to climate change and the pictures are scary. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares shocking images of changes on Earth over the years
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Zombies can possibly wipe out human race in 100 days: study

A zombie may have 90% chance of infecting victims (Photo: AFP)
 

Twitter users forced to follow US President Donald Trump after glitch

Users who noticed the glitch were quick to bring it to the attention of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who acknowledged “mistakes” in the process that caused users who unfollowed the POTUS account to follow it without opting to do so. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Priyanka Chopra talks about kissing her ex, sexting and role play on KWK

Priyanka Chopra had a fun time on Karan Johar's talk show.
 

Trump’s education minister nominee trolled on Twitter for incorrect grammar

US president Donald Trump and education minister nominee Besty DeVos
 

Research reveals why women regret one night stands more than men

There are multiple theories that seek to explain this (Photo: AFP)
 

Spending time with Mahendra Singh Dhoni has helped, says Kedar Jadhav

Jadhav won the man-of-the-series award for scoring 232 runs in the three-match series. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Desi Bofors’ to be first showcased in Republic Day parade

India’s first indigenous, long-range artillery gun Dhanush. (Photo: YouTube)

Indian trains to travel at 200 km per hour with Russia's help

Representational Image

Indian trains to travel at 200 km per hour with Russia's help

Representational Image

Delhi under ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard near a police barricade on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, ahead of Republic Day in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Jallikattu protesters threaten suicide as police begin forceful eviction

Police trying to evict pro-Jallikattu protesters from Chennai's Marina beach (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham