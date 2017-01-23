3 die as Jallikattu restarts in Tamil Nadu

Nation, Current Affairs

With an ordinance being promulgated for holding Jallikattu, the sport was organised in several parts of the state.
Young men participate in Jallikattu event at Rapoosal village in Pudukkottai district. (Photo: DC)
Madurai: Two persons were killed and 28 suffered minor injuries during Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district on Sunday. Also, a man died due to dehydration in Madurai during protests demanding a ‘permanent solution’ for holding the sport, police said.

The people injured during the incident in Pudukottai, where scores of people and several bulls took part, were discharged after first-aid.

Police said the two persons were killed when they were gored by a bull at Rapoosal, which saw several bulls being used.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man, from Jaihindpuram, died due to dehydration in Madurai when he was taking part in protests demanding a permanent solution for holding Jallikattu. At Tirunelveli, some students fainted at a protest venue following which they were given medical treatment.

