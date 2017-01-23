3 die as Jallikattu restarts in Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Two persons were killed and 28 suffered minor injuries during Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district on Sunday. Also, a man died due to dehydration in Madurai during protests demanding a ‘permanent solution’ for holding the sport, police said.

The people injured during the incident in Pudukottai, where scores of people and several bulls took part, were discharged after first-aid.

With an ordinance being promulgated for holding Jallikattu, the sport was organised in several parts of the state.

Police said the two persons were killed when they were gored by a bull at Rapoosal, which saw several bulls being used.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old man, from Jaihindpuram, died due to dehydration in Madurai when he was taking part in protests demanding a permanent solution for holding Jallikattu. At Tirunelveli, some students fainted at a protest venue following which they were given medical treatment.

