Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata's new rules for Durga immersion on Muharram, eludes HC order

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Sep 22, 2017, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had allowed immersion of Durga idols in West Bengal on all days including Muharram.
The development came on a day West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi called for peace and communal harmony in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The development came on a day West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi called for peace and communal harmony in the state. (Photo: PTI | File)

Kolkata: Undeterred by the Calcutta High Court's landmark order the Mamata Banerjee government on Friday decided that no idol immersion would take place without the permission from the police on October 1, which coincides Ekadoshi with Muharram.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had allowed immersion of Durga idols in West Bengal on all days including Muharram.

The state government's decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief minister after her government chose to not challenge the high court's landmark ruling at the apex court to avoid further controversy.

Also read: Rebuffing Mamata, Calcutta HC allows Durga immersion on Muharram

The development came on a day West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi called for peace and communal harmony in the state.

He observed, "The high court's order on the Durga Puja idol immersion is neither victory nor defeat for anyone. The administration must ensure that both the communities can organise their religious occasions peacefully."

On Friday afternoon, Banerjee convened a high-level meeting with Trinamool Congress ministers, MLAs and MPs from Kolkata and its neighbouring districts at Nabanna, the state secretariat, for a way-out.

Top officials of the administration and police were also present.

It has been made mandatory that the puja committee organisers would have to take permission from the police for idol immersions on October 1, according to sources.

The organisers will be allowed to do so only once they get clearance from the police.

The decision to not move the apex court was taken following the state government's consultation with veteran Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal.

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee informed about the government's move before the BJP could jump to encash the political mileage over the ruling ahead of the festive season.

Turning the table he argued that the high court's ruling did not go against the state government.

According to him, the high court in its ruling rather empowered the state government and its police, administration to decide the immersion modalities.

"The move to approach the Supreme Court was cancelled after the high court's ruling was discussed with Sibal. The high court stated that the other directions would not come into effect if the immersion is not found permissible. Now it is up to the state government to assess whether the immersion is permissible or not permissible. So the order has been in our favour," Kalyan Banerjee said.

He also pointed out that the order was misinterpreted as a setback to the state government on Thursday by those who wanted to reap political benefits out of it.

Tags: durga idol immersion, durga puja, ekadoshi, muharram
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

Rebuffing Mamata, Calcutta HC allows Durga immersion on Muharram
Slit my throat but no one can tell me what to do: Mamata on HC order


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir-Mahira spark dating rumours again, get snapped smoking together in New York

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan in New York.
 

Watch: MS Dhoni’s magic sees off Glenn Maxwell in India vs Australia Eden Gardens ODI

It was a tossed up delivery to the leg-stump by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and after Maxwell failed to defend it, it was Dhoni who blew the stumps way, sending off the Aussie big-hitter before he could make it back in time.(Photo: BCCI)
 

6 million customers to start receiving their JioPhone from this weekend: report

Pre-orders for the JioPhone will be accepted for Rs 500, which will be adjusted against security deposit of Rs 1,500 at the time of delivery.
 

Golmaal Again trailer: Promises to be everything the franchise stands for

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Woman spends 17 years with 12-inch tube embedded in stomach

Doctors who were treating her forgot to remove one part of the tubing in her stomach (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pre-booking for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus begins in India: price, where to buy

Apple iPhone 8 ad 8 Plus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not linked to ISIS, nor being radicalised by terror elements: Rohingyas to SC

The Centre has maintained its stand saying that the 40,000 Rohingyas should be deported to Myanmar. (Photo: PTI)

Will duly retaliate to firing if it costs lives of our troops: India to Pak

Bhatt also told Pakistan DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, cross-border infiltration was also impacting internal security situations in J&K. (Photo: PTI | File)

Ryan student murder: Family to move SC if CBI does not start probe in 2 days

7-year-old Pradyuman was murdered in a toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8. (Photo: File)

I have failed: TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy says he will resign

TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy, who is miffed over 'unfulfilled promises' for his drought-hit Anantapur constituency, said he would resign. (Photo: File | PTI)

If people choose me, am ready: Kamal Haasan hints at being Tamil Nadu CM

Hours after Haasan met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal he confirmed that he will be joining politics. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham