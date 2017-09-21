 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after getting David Warner's wicket. (Photo: BCCI) Live| Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Travis Head departs as Chahal's spin magic does the trick
 
Slit my throat but no one can tell me what to do: Mamata on HC order

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
West Bengal Chief Minister said someone can slit her throat but no one can tell her what to do.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply on the Calcutta High Court order and said, "Someone can slit my throat but no one can tell me what to do."

The Calcutta High Court on earlier on Thursday allowed immersion of Durga idols in West Bengal on all days including Muharram, setting aside the state government’s previous decision to not immerse idols on Muharram day.

The court also asked the police to ensure that specific routes are designated for immersion and Tazia.

Read: Rebuffing Mamata, Calcutta HC allows Durga immersion on Muharram

Mamata Banerjee also said that she would do whatever she can to ensure peace. She said, "I will do what I can to keep peace."

The court began hearing the plea on Wednesday where it questioned the state government’s decision to not immerse Durga idols on Muharram day and asked why the two communities cannot celebrate their festivals together.

"If you get a dream, that something will go wrong, you cannot impose restrictions," the Calcutta High Court told the West Bengal government.

The court rebuked the Mamata government saying that it was exercising extreme power without any basis.

On August 23, Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 (Dashami) and October 1 because of Muharram.

Tags: mamata banerjee, calcutta high court, durga idol immersion, muharram, tazia
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


