 LIVE !  :  Steve Smith-led Australia will be looking to bounce back in the five match ODI series after suffering defeat in the first ODI. (Photo: PTI) Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Kohli, Rahane take hosts past fifty
 
Nation, Current Affairs

State should not pass arbitrary order: Calcutta HC to WB on idol immersion

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2017, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
The court rebuked the Mamata government saying that it was exercising extreme power without any basis.
On August 23, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 and October 1 because of Muharram. (Photo: File | PTI)
 On August 23, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 and October 1 because of Muharram. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kolkata: "If you get a dream, that something will go wrong, you cannot impose restrictions," the Calcutta High Court told the West Bengal government in a hearing on Durga idol immersion case as tension continued to mount for the government for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The court began hearing the plea on Wednesday where it questioned the state government’s decision to not immerse Durga idols on Muharram day and asked why the two communities could not celebrate together.

Acting chief justice of Calcutta High Court told the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress that there is a difference between regulation and prohibition.

"Just because you are the state, can you pass arbitrary order?" questioned the court.

The court rebuked the Mamata government saying that it was exercising extreme power without any basis.

On August 23, Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 (Dashami) and October 1 because of Muharram.

"When you (state government) are firm there is communal harmony in the state, why are you creating communal distinction between the two? Let them live in harmony. Do not create a line between them. Let them live together," the High Court on Wednesday said, reported ANI.

Mamata had received flak from the BJP for indulging in “appeasement politics”.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had described Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to postpone Durga idol immersions as “unconstitutional.”

He had said her decision would be challenged in court. The RSS also expressed displeasure over the chief minister’s decision.

Tags: muharram, mamata banerjee, durga idols immersion, durga puja
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

Don’t draw a line between Hindus and Muslims: HC to Bengal govt


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Parents refuse to abandon child born with bulging eyes labeled 'alien' by locals

The child is said to have healthy limbs and is breathing properly (Photo: YouTube)
 

JioFi festive offer: Jio's Wi-Fi hotspot gets price cut, available for Rs 999

JioFi device
 

What's cooking? Steve Smith’s Australia irked before Eden Gardens ODI vs Team India

Australian cricketers wanted their chicken to be grilled at "73-degree centigrade"; a demand CAB apparently could not meet. This did not go down too well with the Aussies. (Photo: AP)
 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: iPhone models now available at 'lowest prices'

iPhone 6 and above models will be upgraded to iOS 11.
 

India vs Australia: Weather forecast indicates rain for Kolkata ODI at Eden Gardens

The city has been witnessing frequent showers and Kolkata Met director Ganesh Das has blamed it on circulation over South Bengal. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon working on smart glasses with Alexa onboard

Amazon is attempting to develop glasses that pair with Alexa and would allow users to access the voice-activated assistant outside the home, according to a newspaper report.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: 3 killed, close shave for PWD minister in Tral grenade attack

Security forces stand guard after a grenade attack by militants at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Why not deport Rohingya Muslims if Myanmar accepts them: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh said that the Rohingyas are illegal immigrants. (Photo: AP)

Security forces gun down Naxal in Raipur, recover weapons

After the guns fell silent, the security forces searched the area and recovered the body of a naxal along with three country-made firearms, explosives and other Maoist-related material from the spot, a police official said. (Photo: File/Representational)

Journalist hacked to death in Tripura while covering clashes between political groups

Santanu Bhowmik, a journalist went to cover the clashes between Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura and Tripura Upajati Gan Mukti Parishad, tribal wing of CPI(M), where he was attacked by unknown persons. (Photo: Facebook)

I-T raids former K'taka CM SM Krishna's son-in-law and owner of CCD, VG Siddhartha

Former Karnataka chief minister SM Krishna's son-in-law raided by Income Tax officers. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham