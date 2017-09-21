State should not pass arbitrary order: Calcutta HC to WB on idol immersion

On August 23, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 and October 1 because of Muharram. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kolkata: "If you get a dream, that something will go wrong, you cannot impose restrictions," the Calcutta High Court told the West Bengal government in a hearing on Durga idol immersion case as tension continued to mount for the government for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The court began hearing the plea on Wednesday where it questioned the state government’s decision to not immerse Durga idols on Muharram day and asked why the two communities could not celebrate together.

Acting chief justice of Calcutta High Court told the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress that there is a difference between regulation and prohibition.

"Just because you are the state, can you pass arbitrary order?" questioned the court.

The court rebuked the Mamata government saying that it was exercising extreme power without any basis.

On August 23, Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 (Dashami) and October 1 because of Muharram.

"When you (state government) are firm there is communal harmony in the state, why are you creating communal distinction between the two? Let them live in harmony. Do not create a line between them. Let them live together," the High Court on Wednesday said, reported ANI.

Mamata had received flak from the BJP for indulging in “appeasement politics”.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had described Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to postpone Durga idol immersions as “unconstitutional.”

He had said her decision would be challenged in court. The RSS also expressed displeasure over the chief minister’s decision.