SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, sentences her to 4 years in prison

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted AIADMK general secretary Sasikala in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

The apex court also sentenced Sasikala to a prison term of 4 years, and imposed a fine of Rs 10 crore on her.

Now, the AIADMK general secretary cannot become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, or contest elections for 10 years - which includes 4 years of prison term.

Sasikala has also been asked by the Supreme Court to surrender immediately.

The apex court has directed that Sasikala must serve over 3 years of her remaining prison term.

A Bench of Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amitav Roy, who had reserved the verdict on June 7, 2016, gave the verdict in the case on Tuesday.

Subsequently, police reached the Golden Bay resort outside Chennai to arrest Sasikala.

“Amma’s sanctity has been defiled by betrayers,” the AIADMK Twitter handle said after the SC’s verdict against Sasikala.

With this verdict, the Supreme Court restored in toto the conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court in Bengaluru to all the accused.

The Karnataka High Court had last year, overturning the trial court's verdict, acquitted the AIADMK general secretary in the case, in which late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa was also an accused.

Sasikala has been involved in a long and protracted power struggle with acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for the CM's post, following Jayalalithaa's death.

Meanwhile, the numbers in Panneerselvam’s camp continue to boost, with Mettur MLA Semmalai backing the CM. OPS now has 9 MLAs in his camp.

Sasikala still holds the majority, with 125 of 134 MLAs still in her camp. She has moved a number of MLAs to Koovathur resort near Chennai, where they have been staying for several days. Sasikala on Monday stayed overnight at the resort.