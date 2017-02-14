Nation, Current Affairs

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, sentences her to 4 years in prison

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 14, 2017, 10:26 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 11:18 am IST
Now, the AIADMK general secretary cannot become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, or contest elections for 10 years.
AIADMK chief VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)
 AIADMK chief VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted AIADMK general secretary Sasikala in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

The apex court also sentenced Sasikala to a prison term of 4 years, and imposed a fine of Rs 10 crore on her.

Now, the AIADMK general secretary cannot become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, or contest elections for 10 years - which includes 4 years of prison term.

Read: Sasikala convicted: What happens to her political career?

Sasikala has also been asked by the Supreme Court to surrender immediately.

The apex court has directed that Sasikala must serve over 3 years of her remaining prison term.

A Bench of Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amitav Roy, who had reserved the verdict on June 7, 2016, gave the verdict in the case on Tuesday.

Subsequently, police reached the Golden Bay resort outside Chennai to arrest Sasikala.

“Amma’s sanctity has been defiled by betrayers,” the AIADMK Twitter handle said after the SC’s verdict against Sasikala.

With this verdict, the Supreme Court restored in toto the conviction and sentence awarded by the trial court in Bengaluru to all the accused.

The Karnataka High Court had last year, overturning the trial court's verdict, acquitted the AIADMK general secretary in the case, in which late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa was also an accused.

Sasikala has been involved in a long and protracted power struggle with acting Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for the CM's post, following Jayalalithaa's death.

Meanwhile, the numbers in Panneerselvam’s camp continue to boost, with Mettur MLA Semmalai backing the CM. OPS now has 9 MLAs in his camp.

Sasikala still holds the majority, with 125 of 134 MLAs still in her camp. She has moved a number of MLAs to Koovathur resort near Chennai, where they have been staying for several days. Sasikala on Monday stayed overnight at the resort.

Tags: supreme court, aiadmk, sasikala natarajan, panneerselvam, tn crisis
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

Expect Sasikala to be convicted: Swamy on DA case

Subramaniam Swamy is the complainant against the AIADMK general secretary in the disproportionate assets case.
14 Feb 2017 10:30 AM
Sasikala and O Panneerselvam

Sasikala or O Panneerselvam: Nagapattinam MLA takes opinion poll

As the word spread, more and more people came to the spot and asked for ‘ballot papers’ to let know their preference for Chief Minister’s post.
14 Feb 2017 6:12 AM
AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

I have seen 1,000 'Panneerselvams', says VK Sasikala

Addressing party cadres at the Poes Garden residence of late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa, Ms Sasikala termed Mr Panneerselvam as a ‘traitor’
14 Feb 2017 1:37 AM
VK Sasikala

In third meet, Sasikala says never aspired to be CM

Panneerselvam had last Tuesday alleged he was coerced into resigning as Chief Minister by Sasikala and her supporters.
14 Feb 2017 7:23 AM
O Panneerselvam and Sasikala Natarajan.

Sasikala versus OPS: Attorney General says hold a joint floor test

Sources said that the opinion was sought by Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao from the Attorney General.
14 Feb 2017 2:24 AM
AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

I encouraged Jayalalithaa to continue in politics: VK Sasikala

"Amma told me after Thalaivar's death that she was with the AIADMK and she does not want politics and positions''.
14 Feb 2017 1:53 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Photoshop artists go berserk over Trump's picture in a bathrobe
The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Rio De Cannaregio lit up iwth boats for annual carnival in Venice
Saturday is the Lantern Festival in China, the final day of the annual celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

China lights up during annual Lantern Festival
It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mushfiqur Rahim signs milestone match ball for R Ashwin

R Ashwin dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim who tried playing a sweep and was caught down the leg-side by Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: R Ashwin/Twitter)
 

All my exes want to get back with me, that's a record I hold, says Kangana

Kangana to share screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in 'Rangoon'.
 

Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

Representational Image
 

Kangana sensationally calls KJo out on nepotism and intolerance towards outsiders

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor.
 

‘Mission Impossible’ style heist of books worth 2mn pounds in UK

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

You may no longer have access to Torrent websites

Kickass Torrents is among the most popularly used Torrent websites.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sasikala convicted: What happens to her political career?

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala briefing the press on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

RSS lauds Rijiju for Hindu population remark, says necessary to address issue

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. (Photo: File)

India has democracy because Hindus are in majority: Swamy backs Rijiju

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: File)

Trump will realise that restrictions on H-1B visa affect US: Niti Aayog CEO

Since the revenue model of majority of big Indian IT companies is heavily dependent on H-1B and L1 visas in the US, such a bill is likely to have a major impact, if not sound a death knell, on their businesses. (Photo: Representational Image)

No talks possible with script in one hand, gun in the other: India to Pak

MoS External Affairs, MJ Akbar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham