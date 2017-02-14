Sasikala suffered with Amma, will do the same now: AIADMK on SC verdict

Chennai: Minutes after the Supreme Court delivered the verdict against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case on Tuesday the party said the “sanctity of Amma’s” legacy has been ruined by betrayers.’

The official twitter handle of AIADMK, which has been active since Sasikala’s elevation as a Chief Ministerial prospect, also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for defiling the ‘purity’ of Amma, as the late leader J Jayalalithaa was popularly known as.

The party also tweeted, saying that Sasikala will follow in the footsteps of Jayalalithaa in times of distress and that truth will always prevail.

“She has suffered with Amma (Jayalalithaa) when Amma was in distress. She will do the same now. Truth will always prevail,” the party tweeted through their official handle.

The party also tweeted a picture that invoked the legacy of the leader again, claiming the verdict as an effort to defame Jayalalithaa’s legacy. Reiterating its stance, the party stated that ‘Amma will win (in the end).’