Nation, Politics

Sasikala suffered with Amma, will do the same now: AIADMK on SC verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 14, 2017, 11:24 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2017, 11:44 am IST
The AIADMK chief was convicted by the Supreme Court earlier today in the Disproportionate Assets case against her.
AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan. (Photo: File)
 AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Minutes after the Supreme Court delivered the verdict against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala in the disproportionate assets case on Tuesday the party said the “sanctity of Amma’s” legacy has been ruined by betrayers.’

The official twitter handle of AIADMK, which has been active since Sasikala’s elevation as a Chief Ministerial prospect, also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for defiling the ‘purity’ of Amma, as the late leader J Jayalalithaa was popularly known as.

The party also tweeted, saying that Sasikala will follow in the footsteps of Jayalalithaa in times of distress and that truth will always prevail.

“She has suffered with Amma (Jayalalithaa) when Amma was in distress. She will do the same now. Truth will always prevail,” the party tweeted through their official handle.

The party also tweeted a picture that invoked the legacy of the leader again, claiming the verdict as an effort to defame Jayalalithaa’s legacy. Reiterating its stance, the party stated that ‘Amma will win (in the end).’

Tags: aiadmk, sasikala natarajan, da case, supreme court verdict, subramanian swamy, bjp, o panneerselvam, tn politics, ch vidyasagar rao
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

AIADMK Spokeperson Vaigai Chelvan (Photo: YouTube)

Majority of MLAs with Sasikala: AIADMK spokesperson

Vaigai Chelvan also speculated that there are high chances of the Governor meeting Sasikala today.
13 Feb 2017 1:08 PM
Nagapattinam MLA M Thamimum Ansari (Photo: YouTube)

TN: MLA seeks public's opinion on support to AIADMK factions

Boxes were placed in the MLA's office premises at Nagapattinam on Monday, seeking the voters’ views.
13 Feb 2017 1:32 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen as they stepped out on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol, Yami, Iulia, Sussanne, other stars make a style statement
Kangana Ranaut was seen flagging off a walkathon event held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut looks classy as she flags off walkathon event
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were seen at the Kala Ghoda festival in Mumbai to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt dazzle at the Kala Ghoda festival
Shahid, Kangana and Saif were recently seen promoting their upcoming film, Rangoon. (Photo source Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana and Saif step out in style for the promotion of Rangoon
Abhishek Bachchan, football star Bhaichung Bhutia and several other celebrities were seen at the Nike Premiere Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Bhaichung, other stars bond over football
Akshay Kumar and Aaditya Thackeray were seen at the 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017 on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay is all excited as he hosts 2nd Kudo World Cup 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pathan brothers hail Virat Kohli's leadership

The win was the Indian team's eighth victory in nine home Tests this season with the only draw coming against England at Rajkot. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mushfiqur Rahim signs milestone match ball for R Ashwin

R Ashwin dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim who tried playing a sweep and was caught down the leg-side by Wriddhiman Saha. (Photo: R Ashwin/Twitter)
 

All my exes want to get back with me, that's a record I hold, says Kangana

Kangana to share screen space with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in 'Rangoon'.
 

India's Deccan Traps formed by two eruptions: study

Deccan Traps is a very large igneous province located in west central India. (representational image)
 

Up, up and away: Passenger-carrying drone to fly in Dubai

Representational Image
 

Kangana sensationally calls KJo out on nepotism and intolerance towards outsiders

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Expect Sasikala to be convicted: Swamy on DA case

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy. (Photo: PTI)

Congress is a sinking ship being deserted by all: Rajnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Have to take bath if I utter Azam Khan's name: MP CM Shivraj

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: PTI)

Arun Jaitley hopeful of landslide win for BJP in Karnataka Assembly polls

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Union ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Ananth Kumar and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah lighting lamps during inaugural session of 'Make In India' conference in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

If BJP voted to power in UP, all criminals will be in jail within 6 months: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham