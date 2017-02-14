Sasikala convicted: What happens to her political career?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan in the Rs 66 crore Disproportionate Assets (DA) case, ending her hopes of becoming the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

The apex court sentenced Sasikala to 4 years in prison, and said she would serve the remaining three and a half years, having earlier gone to jail for about six months in the same case.

Sasikala is disqualified from contesting elections for 6 years under a 2013 Supreme Court judgement. This means that the AIADMK chief cannot become the Chief Minister for an effective period of close to 10 years.

Sasikala has been involved in a power struggle with acting Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam for the top post. With this judgement, Panneerselvam’s path to the Chief Ministership is now much easier.