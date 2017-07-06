Man injured in Bengal communal clashes dies in city hospital

The Centre has already deployed 400 paramilitary personnel to Baduria and internet services in the violence hit areas remain suspended (Photo: Facebook)

Kolkata: One person has reportedly died at the Kolkata hospital on Thursday morning while being treated for injuries sustained during the continuing communal clashes in Basirhat, West Bengal.

The RSS claims he was their party worker.

The clashes erupted Tuesday over an "objectionable" post on Facebook. No fresh violence was reported Thursday though the area remains extremely tense.

The 45-year-old man, injured in the violence, died in R G Kar Hospital on Thursday morning, NDTV reports. Security at the hospital has been strengthened following news of his death.

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee, who tried to visit the injured man in hospital, was "heckled and chased away" by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), the report said.

Violent clashes broke out in Baduria and Basirhat areas of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal over the Facebook post. Several shops were torched and houses were ransacked in Baduria, Tentulia and Golabari.

On Monday night, the Baduria police station was attacked and set ablaze. Superintendent of Police (North 24 Parganas) Bhaskar Mukherjee was also injured when an angry mob attacked him and burnt his vehicle.

The Centre has already deployed 400 paramilitary personnel in Baduria.

To ease the situation, Section 144 was imposed in violence-hit areas on Wednesday and internet services were also withdrawn to prevent rumours from spreading.

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal government over the communal clashes.

The main accused, who allegedly posted objectionable material on Facebook on Sunday, was arrested on Monday morning and remanded to police custody for four days.

However, this did not calm members of the protesting community and they resorted to violence and torched the home of the accused.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed the warring groups to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area. She also held the local police responsible for failing to block Facebook as soon as trouble started.