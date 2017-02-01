Live: Arun Jaitley reaches Parliament, to present Union Budget soon

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is all set to present the Union Budget for 2017 in Parliament on Wednesday.

Government sources told ANI that the Budget would go ahead despite the death of lawmaker and former Union Minister E Ahamed, who collapsed on Tuesday in Parliament while President Pranab Mukherjee was delivering his speech, and died of a cardiac arrest in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The obituary to Ahamed will be made either before or after the Budget, ANI said. Opposition parties have been taken into confidence regarding the decision.

Earlier, there was speculation that the Budget may be postponed, as it is the custom to adjourn the House following the death of a sitting member. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is expected to take a formal call on holding the Budget at 10 am on Wednesday.

The government has brought forward the Budget this year, from February end to February 1. It will take place before the Assembly elections in 5 states. The Railway Budget will be presented along with the Union Budget this year.

On Tuesday, the government presented the Economic Survey 2016-17 in Parliament, which projected that the GDP growth rate will decline to 6.5 per cent for the current financial year, due to the impact of demonetisation. However, the growth rate will rebound to 6.75-7.5 per cent in the coming fiscal, the report said.

It also projected agricultural growth rate to rise and industrial growth rate to fall to 5.2 per cent from 7.4 per cent during the current financial year.

The Economic Survey also recommended a Universal Basic Income (UBI) for all citizens, to replace several social security schemes. The report said that UBI is an idea ‘whose time as come’. However, there is no immediate effort on the part of the government to implement this measure.