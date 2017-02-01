Nation, Current Affairs

Live: Arun Jaitley reaches Parliament, to present Union Budget soon

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2017, 9:49 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 10:01 am IST
On Tuesday, government presented the Economic Survey, which projected that GDP growth rate would decline to 6.5 per cent.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is all set to present the Union Budget for 2017 in Parliament on Wednesday.

Government sources told ANI that the Budget would go ahead despite the death of lawmaker and former Union Minister E Ahamed, who collapsed on Tuesday in Parliament while President Pranab Mukherjee was delivering his speech, and died of a cardiac arrest in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The obituary to Ahamed will be made either before or after the Budget, ANI said. Opposition parties have been taken into confidence regarding the decision.

Earlier, there was speculation that the Budget may be postponed, as it is the custom to adjourn the House following the death of a sitting member. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is expected to take a formal call on holding the Budget at 10 am on Wednesday.

The government has brought forward the Budget this year, from February end to February 1. It will take place before the Assembly elections in 5 states. The Railway Budget will be presented along with the Union Budget this year.

On Tuesday, the government presented the Economic Survey 2016-17 in Parliament, which projected that the GDP growth rate will decline to 6.5 per cent for the current financial year, due to the impact of demonetisation. However, the growth rate will rebound to 6.75-7.5 per cent in the coming fiscal, the report said.

It also projected agricultural growth rate to rise and industrial growth rate to fall to 5.2 per cent from 7.4 per cent during the current financial year.

The Economic Survey also recommended a Universal Basic Income (UBI) for all citizens, to replace several social security schemes. The report said that UBI is an idea ‘whose time as come’. However, there is no immediate effort on the part of the government to implement this measure.

Tags: union budget 2017, budget 2017, e ahamed, arun jaitley, budget, economic survey
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Economic Survey lowers GDP growth estimate to 6.5 per cent after note ban

The Survey said that agriculture sector will grow at 4.1 per cent for 2016-17, and industrial sector at 5.2 per cent.
31 Jan 2017 12:53 PM
Observing that UBI, based on principles of universality, unconditionality and agency, is a conceptually appealing idea, the Survey spoke also of implementation challenges. (Photo: AP)

Universal Basic Income 'an idea whose time has come': Economic Survey

The Survey estimated that a UBI that reduces poverty to 0.5 per cent would cost 4-5 per cent of GDP.
31 Jan 2017 3:31 PM
Finance minister Arun Jaitley

Jaitley to take questions from Twitterati after budget

The questions can be asked on Twitter by using hastag #MyQuestionToFM.
31 Jan 2017 7:12 PM
The Budget is likely to announce creation of a separate safety fund of about Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years out of which Rs 20,000 cr will be earmarked for 2017-18

Budget 2017: Rail Budget to focus on safety, infra development

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the first Rail Budget subsumed in the General Budget tomorrow.
31 Jan 2017 1:37 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hrithik asks fans' help to curb piracy, not just of Kaabil but also of Raees

Shah Rukh Khan has worked in several films of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.
 

West Indies’ Andre Russell gets one-year ban for doping breach

The 28-year-old Andre Russell did not file his whereabouts on three occasions in 2015 as required, which constitutes a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

Watanabe's employer, Tokyo-based firm Minrevi, said demand for its monk delivery service has spiked since it started in May 2013, as more and more Japanese lose their ties to local temples -- and lose faith in an opaque donation system. (Representational Image)
 

'Peace and love': Shah Rukh and AbRam visit Golden Temple after Raees success

One of the pictures Shah Rukh shared on Twitter.
 

Beware! Hungry lions on the prowl at Bannerghatta Biological park

In fact, the protective metal fence that keeps animals in the forest area is not erected all along the road.
 

I am not interested in joining politics, reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rose Valley scam: ED suspends IO for 'relation' with wife of main accused

Officials said Kumar, an Assistant Director of the agency, has been

US H1-B visa move 'regressive', Modi must take it up with Trump: Congress

Anand Sharma said that one can term the expectations of the Modi government from Donald Trump as

After lawmaker's death, LS Speaker to take call on postponing Budget

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Former Union Minister E Ahamed dies; family says 'not allowed to meet him'

Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Karnataka: Devaraja gone, Lansdowne too?

Devraja market
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham