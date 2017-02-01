Nation, Current Affairs

Tax rate for Rs 2.5 - 5 lakh income slab cut to 5 per cent: Arun Jaitley

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2017, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
Income between Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore will have to pay additional surcharge of 10 per cent.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: In a major relief to people in the lowest income slab, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while presenting the Union Budget 2017 on Wednesday, announced tax rate cut from 10 per cent to 5 per cent for this bracket.

“Income tax rate on income between Rs. 2.5 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh cut to 5 per cent from 10 per cent,” said Arun Jaitley.

“Persons with income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore to pay an additional surcharge of 10 per cent,” added Arun Jaitley.

The surcharge of 15 per cent will continue for all earning Rs 1 crore and above. The increase in surcharge will help the government earn more.

Finance Minister further said that the government plans to enforce greater accountability on tax officer.

“I have outlined in the budget an overarching theme to transform, energise and clean India,” said the finance minister.

Tags: income tax, arun jaitley, union budget 2017
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi promoted their upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay hilariously reprises his Jolly LLB 2 lawyer act on Kapil Sharma's show
Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Next iOS update will kill your old iPhone games, apps

Apple’s iOS 11 will have a major change and will completely shift to a 64-bit operating system.
 

Moved by the plight of blind people, Hrithik Roshan secretly pledged his eyes!

Hrithik in a still from the film 'Kaabil'.
 

England’s Ben Stokes to suffer huge financial loss if he plays in IPL

Virat Kohli has told the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) management to bring out the cash register to sign the Englishman. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ramiz Raja trolled over his tweet on Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Australian Open final

Ramiz Raja was at the receiving end of Twitter trolls after he expressed his disappointment of no TV channels showing Roger Federer versus Rafael Nadal Australian Open final. (Photo: Pakistan Cricket Board)
 

Dutch experiment with 'Tinder for orangutans'

After seeing the photos, the monkeys have to push a button on the screen to measure their capacity for reaction. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai': Salman and Jackie Chan have a message for you

Upon arriving in Mumbai, the actor paid Salman Khan a visit along with his film’s co-star Sonu Sood.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley says railways to focus on safety, cleanliness

Representational image

Live | Union Budget 2017: 5 per cent tax rate between Rs 2.5 to 5 lakh: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting Budget 2017 in Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New law to confiscate assets of offenders who flee the country?

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya

Budget 2017: Govt must work towards policy rationalisation to push exports

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Kharge attacks govt for proceeding with Budget after Ahamed's death

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham