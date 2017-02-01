Nation, Current Affairs

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley says railways to focus on safety, cleanliness

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2017, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 12:38 pm IST
In Union Budget 2017, Railways get Rs 55,000 crore boost, will have better safety; no fare hikes.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: Presenting the Union Budget 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said Railways and roads are the lifeline of the country and he feels proud to present the first combined budget.

“Railways will focus on passenger safety, cleanliness and developmental works. Rs 1.31 lakh crore for Railways for developmental work, which includes Rs 55,000 crore from Budget,” said Arun Jaitley.

Arun Jaitley also announced that 500 stations will be made for differently-able friendly providing lifts and escalators.

For passenger safety, Arun Jaitley announced safety fund of Rs 1 lakh crore will be allocated over next 5 years.

“Unmanned railway crossings will be eliminated by 2020,” said the Finance Minister.

Delivering his fourth budget address to Parliament, Arun Jaitley said all service taxes for bookings via IRCTC will be withdrawn.

“We will offer competitive ticketing facility and service charge while booking through IRCTC will is withdrawn. Railway related state-run companies like Ircon, IRCTC to be listed on stock exchanges,” said Arun Jaitley.

Tags: union budget 2017, railway budget 2017, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

