Today's Top National News Stories

Nitish Kumar Sworn in as Bihar CM for Ninth Time
Shashi Tharoor's Dig at Nitish Kumar Sparks Word of the Day Trend
DMK Calls Nitish Kumar's BJP Shift a Loss for Party Nation
AAP to Go Solo in Haryana, Join INDIA Bloc for LS: Kejriwal
Tension Rises in Keregodu Over Saffron Flag Controversy
Congress Alleges BJP's Anyaay Kaal, Promises Justice Through Nyay
Rahul Gandhi Applauds Telangana's Caste Census Initiative
PM Modi Emphasizes Youth Empowerment and Women's Inclusion in Annual NCC-PM Rally
Basanagouda fumes at Cong for closure notice to his ethanol factory
Karnataka CM Urges Voters to Reject BJP-RSS, Promises Caste Census
Source : Deccan Chronicle
