Tension Rises in Keregodu Over Saffron Flag Controversy

Bengaluru: Tension prevailed in Keregodu of Mandya on Sunday after villagers joined by pro-Hindu activists staged a protest over removal of a saffron flag of about 108-foot hoisted by members of Sri Gowri Shankar Seva Trust in front of a Ram Temple at the town and the removal of the flag had hurt their sentiments.

The villagers and pro-Hindu activists held Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda responsible for the removal of the saffron flag in Keregodu and the protesters entered into a heated argument with the police who arrived at the Keregodu to thwart any untoward incident. The protesters laid siege to the residence of Ravikumar Gowda in Mandya town and threatened to continue their protests in coming days. Police took them to their custody.

Reacting to the protest by villagers and pro-Hindu activists, Ravikumar Gowda said that about 20 days he was approached by some youths of Keregodu asking permission to hoist saffron flag in front of Ram Temple at Keregodu and had told them that the land on which they have planned to hoist saffron flag is a government land where a bus station has been proposed a long standing wish of the people.

The MLA said that youths had agreed to his idea of construction of a bus station but later they sought permission from the Keregodu gram panchayat to hoist a national flag or State flag but instead hoisted a saffron flag leading to tension.

Over the tension at Keregodu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chitradurga stated that it was wrong to hoist a saffron flag in place of tri-colour and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka criticised the State Government over the removal of the saffron flag in Keregodu.

Mandya Lok Sabha member Sumalatha Amabreesh asked the officials concerned to discuss with the villagers to resolve the matter and initiate steps so that communal harmony was not disturbed.