Basanagouda fumes at Cong for closure notice to his ethanol factory

Kalaburagi: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has characterized the closure notice served to his ethanol factory in Kalaburagi district as a politically motivated move.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board recently issued an order mandating the shutdown of the Siddhasiri ethanol and power unit operated by Siddhasiri Souhard Sahakari Niyamit (SSSN), a co-operative bank led by Yatnal at Chinncholi in Kalaburagi district.

Alleging political motives, Yatnal asserted, “The Congress government, unable to confront me directly on political grounds, has resorted to targeting our ethanol factory. Our primary objective in establishing the factory was to support farmers and generate employment opportunities. We intend to challenge this decision in court. I remain undeterred by these notices and directives; my resolve to combat the Congress rule has only strengthened,” he announced on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Yatnal has vowed to engage in a legal battle against the closure order, stating, “Closing down my factory under political pressure will not yield any results. The factory will inevitably resume operations, and I am prepared to fight this legal battle vigorously.”

Expressing skepticism about sudden environmental concerns, Yatnal questioned, “Pollution that remained absent for the past two years is now visible to your blind government? Those who lack the courage to confront me directly in the political arena should be aware that these notices will not intimidate me. Tell the "corrupt" behind this notice that the fight against you will persist,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Forest and Environment Eshwar Khandre refuted Yatnal's allegations. Addressing reporters, Khandre pointed out that a year and a half ago, the union government had imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 crore on the factory.

"Will he now claim that there's a political agenda behind that as well?" Khandre questioned.

He explained that, during a recent review meeting, he had instructed officials to take stringent measures against factories contributing to pollution. Consequently, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued notices to all such units, with Yatnal's factory being one of them.