Nitish Kumar Sworn in as Bihar CM for Ninth Time

Hyderabad: JDU leader Nitish Kumar reclaimed the Bihar Chief Minister's office for the ninth time after severing ties with the RJD and aligning with the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day. Kumar, who resigned as CM earlier, was sworn in as the NDA CM with BJP National President JP Nadda in attendance.

Following the split from RJD, Nitish formed a new government with BJP and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, boasting 43 JDU MLAs, 78 BJP MLAs, and 4 HAM MLAs. Alongside Nitish, BJP's Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha were sworn in as deputy chief ministers. Chaudhary, a former RJD member who defected to BJP in 2014, has served as Bihar's BJP chief since March 2023 and previously led the party in the Legislative Council.

Vijay Sinha, the former Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, hailing from Lakhisarai, served from November 2020 to August 2022, resigning after a no-confidence motion from the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan'. In addition to the CM and two Deputy CMs, six ministers also took oath, including Dr. Prem Kumar (BJP), Vijendra Yadav (JDU), Vijay Chaudhary (JDU), Shravan Kumar (JDU), Santosh Suman (HAM), and Sumit Singh (Independent).

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Nitish for the alliance shift, predicting JDU's downfall in 2024. "The game has just begun; it's not over yet. I can assure you that the JDU party will be finished in 2024. The public is with us," he remarked.