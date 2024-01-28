Rahul Gandhi Applauds Telangana's Caste Census Initiative

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his government for taking the "first step towards justice" by announcing a caste census in the state.

Gandhi said a caste census is the only way to ensure equitable participation of every section of society in the country's prosperity.

"Caste census is the first step to justice. Because without knowing the social and economic health of any society, it is impossible to make proper plans for it. Caste census is the only way to ensure equitable participation of every section of the society in the prosperity of the country," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

"Congratulations to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Telangana government for taking the first step towards justice," he said.

Reddy on Saturday had said that the Telangana government would soon take up a caste census as promised to the people before the elections.

Reddy, who held a meeting on issues concerning minorities, backward classes and tribal welfare departments, directed officials to take steps for carrying out a caste census, an official release said.

The chief minister also asked officials to prepare budget estimates for implementing the 'Kalyanamastu' scheme of providing one tola of gold in addition to financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to girls from BPL category families at the time of their marriage.

He directed officials to prepare estimates on the funds required for all types of government welfare hostels being run by the government.