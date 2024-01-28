Karnataka CM Urges Voters to Reject BJP-RSS, Promises Caste Census

BENGALURU: Asking voters to be cautious of forces diving the society on communal lines, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday called upon the people to reject Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since both oppose social justice and equitable opportunities and also not to hand over power to those who opposed to Constitution and reservation policy.

He at the convention of “Exploited Classes Awareness” held in Chitradurga assured that if Congress party returns to power the Centre, then, Caste census would be conducted in the country and their leader Rahul Gandhi has also made a declaration in this regard.

Even Dr B.R. Ambedkar had told the people that power should not go to the hands of those who oppose the Constitution and reservation policy, reminded the Chief Minister at a convention and stated that BJP leaders such as C.T. Ravi, R. Ashoka, K.S. Eshwarappa among others were able to enter the Legislative Assembly owing to the Constitution framed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar otherwise these leaders would have been working in fields as wagers.

Criticising BJP, Siddaramaiah stated vested interests have been making efforts to amend the Constitution with an aim to bring back exploitation and superstition in the society and asked the people to teach those who oppose the Constitution.

Siddaramaiah said he faces opposition from rival political party leaders because these leaders cannot tolerate that a son of a shepherd became the Chief Minister besides also for initiating programmes for the welfare of people irrespective of their caste such as Shoe Bhagya, Anna Bhagya, Uniform distribution among many others. But, he said, to have faced these opposition with chest up and chin high.

He felt that more such conventions are needed to be organised in the society in order to eliminate caste discrimination, exploitation and inequality and asked the people to end caste in the society through proper awareness which has been envisaged by Dr B.R. Ambedkar among other personalities’.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers Dr H.C. Mahadevappa. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Satish Jharkiholi among others spoke.