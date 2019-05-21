LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation Politics 21 May 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, Politics

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 21, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 3:53 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

'Buffoon' remark: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Roshan Baig for his claim that both state unit president Dinesh Gundurao and Congress Legislature Party CLP leader Siddaramaiah should be blamed for the "flop poll campaign" in the state.

 

Parameshwara said that it is Baig's personal opinion and not the party's opinion or assessment.

Read: Roshan Baig's personal opinion: Dy CM Parameshwara on 'buffoon' comment

Bangladesh on terrorism: Igbal Sobham Chowdhary, advisor to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina confirmed that Bangladesh has taken firm steps to restrict Terror ‘elements’ from using their land for nefarious activities.

Read: Bangladesh gets tough on Pakistan; restrict visa issuance to its citizens

Sri Lanka bombings: One month after the Sri Lanka suicide attacks that killed more than 250 people, investigators have told AFP the bombers used "Mother of Satan" explosives favoured by the ISIS group that are a new sign of foreign involvement.

Read: 'Mother of satan' bombs reveal external meddling in SL easter attacks: Investigators

EC on EVM tampering claims: Election Commission of India on Tuesday quashed allegations of discrepancies in handling and storage of EVMs in some districts of Uttar Pradesh, terming the claims baseless.

Read: Poll body rubbishes EVM tampering allegations by Opposition

Kharge dismisses BJP's govt formation bid: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday rejected speculation of BJP forming a government in Karnataka. The senior Congress leaders also snubbed claims made by BJP state chief Yeddyurappa, that over 20 MLAs will leave Congress after Lok Sabha poll results.

Read: They can keep dreaming: Kharge on BJP's alleged bid to form govt in Karnataka

VVPAT verfication: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking 100 per cent matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during counting of votes on May 23 for Lok Sabha polls.

Read: It is nonsense: SC dismisses plea to count 100 per cent VVPATs

AIADMK's dig at DMK: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu hit out at DMK chief M K Stalin on Tuesday for saying his party would decide on being part of the next Union cabinet formed by "whichever party" after the Lok Sabha results, asking what was his "hesitation" over standing firmly with ally Congress.

Read: Why hesitate to declare DMK is with Congress? AIADMK asks MK Stalin

India to get permanent UNSC seat?: Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador has called on for India to have a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

Read: German Ambassador calls for India to have a permanent UNSC seat

Pranab Mukherjee praises Election Commission: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday praised the Election Commission for “perfectly” conducting the general elections, reported IANS.

He said democracy succeed in India due to perfect conduct of polls by various Election Commissioners.

Read: Amid Oppn criticism, Pranab praises EC for conducting 'perfect elections'

Kejriwal's attack on PM Modi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit back at BJP leader Vijay Goel, who had said the CM should have the personal security officer of his choice if he doubts him, saying it is “Modi Ji who wants to get me killed, not my PSO”.

Read: BJP would get me killed by my own PSO one day like Indira Gandhi: Kejriwal

Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka paid floral tribute to late prime minister on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi in Delhi.

Read: Rajiv death anniversary: Priyanka remembers her hero, Rahul a loving father

Disproportionate assets case: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Read: CBI gives clean chit to Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh in disproportionate assets case

