LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2019 'Cloud proof� ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Cloud proof': ISRO launches radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B

PTI
Published May 22, 2019, 8:25 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 8:25 am IST
ISRO Chairman K Sivan had earlier described the mission as a 'very, very important' one for the country.
The RISAT-2B is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar that can take pictures of the earth during day and night, and also under cloudy conditions. (Photo: ANI)
 The RISAT-2B is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar that can take pictures of the earth during day and night, and also under cloudy conditions. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a pre-dawn launch on Wednesday, Indian space agency ISRO scripted history by successfully launching earth observation satellite RISAT-2B that would enhance the country’s surveillance capabilities among others.

As the 25-hour countdown which began Tuesday concluded, the agency’s trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) blasted off at 5.30 am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here on its 48th mission, carrying the 615 kg satellite.

 

The RISAT-2B (Radar Imaging Satellite-2B), meant for application in fields such as surveillance, agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, was released into the orbit around 15 minutes after the lift-off.

It would replace the RISAT-2, which was successfully launched in 2009.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan had earlier described the mission as a “very, very important” one for the country.

“This is a very, very important mission for India. It is an excellent satellite with hi-fi earth observation (capabilities),” he had said.

The RISAT-2B is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar that can take pictures of the earth during day and night, and also under cloudy conditions.

With a mission life of five years, the satellite would also be used for military surveillance, ISRO sources told PTI.

The RISAT-2 has been actively used by India to monitor activities in camps across the border in Pakistan to thwart infiltration bids by terrorists.

The PSLV-C46 was the 14th flight of the PSLV in its core-alone configuration sans the use of the solid strap-on motors.

It was the 72nd launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota and also marked the 36th launch from the first launch pad.

Wednesday’s launch of the PSLV also marked the third launch in 2019.

The other two were the PSLV-C45/EMISAT mission, which successfully injected the EMISAT and 29 international customer satellites into their orbits on April 1, and the PSLV-C44, which successfully placed the Microsat-R and the Kalamsat-V2 satellites in designated orbits on January 24.

ISRO had launched RISAT-1, a microwave remote sensing satellite, on April 26, 2012 from Sriharikota.

...
Tags: isro, satellite launch, risat-2b
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Speaking on unresolved border issues, Luo said that it is important to maintain peace and tranquillity and 'border disputes are left over by history.' (Photo: ANI)

Reached consensus with India to make bilateral ties stable: Chinese Envoy

Both the workers had gone inside the tank for cleaning purpose, however, they inhaled the poisonous gas, said fire officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal. (Photo: ANI)

2 labourers die after inhaling poisonous gas at flour mill in Delhi

Hailing Modi’s leadership and expressing faith in him, the resolution adopted by NDA leaders said their alliance is a true representative of India’s diversity and dynamism. (Photo: AP)

PM expresses concern over ‘needless controversy’ on EVMs at NDA meeting

Alexander, a PhD student from Osmania University, and his associates attacked National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samiti President Karne Srisailam during a press conference. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Watch: Dalit body president attacked during press conference in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits. (Photo: AP)
 

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CID busts illegal call centre, 37 arrested in Guwahati

CID has seized 22 monitors, 40 CPUs, 2 pen drives, 1 laptop and 32 mobile phones. Additionally, documents of the company and a diary containing the script they used was also recovered. (Photo: ANI)

Have flower show in every district: Governor

Governor Purohit at Ooty flower show valedictory. (Photo: DC)

Madras high court restrains 9 companies from using ‘Gold Winner’

Madras High Court (Photo: File)

Sports changes kids into goal setters: Ex-football player

Raman Vijayan in training session. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Nakeeran Gopal appears before CBI

Nakkeeran Gopal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham