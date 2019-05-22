LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter

ANI
Published May 22, 2019, 5:38 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 5:38 pm IST
‘Huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from their corpses,’ DIG South Kashmir Atul Kumar Goel said.
‘Two terrorists identified as Zahid Mantoo of Shopian and Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam were neutralised in the encounter,’ the senior police official said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Two terrorists identified as Zahid Mantoo of Shopian and Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam were neutralised in the encounter,’ the senior police official said. (Photo: ANI)

Kulgam: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were neutralised in the encounter and huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the police said on Wednesday.

"Two terrorists identified as Zahid Mantoo of Shopian and Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam were neutralised in the encounter. Both were affiliated to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen," said Atul Kumar Goel, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir.

 

"Huge quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from their corpses," the senior police official added.

"As per police records, Zahid was involved in planning and executing series of terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities. Several terror crime cases were registered against him. He was involved in a case pertaining to the killing of three policemen at Batgund Shopian last year and also in other case pertaining to terror attacks and civilian atrocities in the area," the police had said in a press release.

...
