LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2019 Indian Air Force Raf ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Air Force Rafale office broken into in France

ANI
Published May 22, 2019, 4:48 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 4:48 pm IST
Government sources said the IAF has already briefed the Defence Ministry in this regard and French police authorities are probing the case.
The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the police there is investigating the case. (Photo: Representational | AP)
 The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the police there is investigating the case. (Photo: Representational | AP)

New Delhi:  Unidentified persons broke into the Indian Rafale project management team office in France on Sunday night in a possible espionage attempt to steal data related to the aircraft critical to India's national security plans.

"There was a break-in into the Indian Air Force Rafale project management team office which is located in a suburb of Paris in France. No hard disk or document has been stolen. More details are being ascertained about the motive," sources in the Indian Air Force told ANI.

 

The Rafale project team is headed by a Group Captain-rank officer who looks after issues related to the 36 Rafale combat aircraft, including the production timelines and training of Indian personnel who have to be trained for maintenance and flying operations of the plane, which India is acquiring.

The Rafale team sits in a building complex in Saint Cloud suburb of Paris and the police there is investigating the case.

Sources said the main aim of the break-in could have been to steal data as valuables or money are not kept in these administrative offices.

The Indian Rafale team office is in the vicinity of French Dassault Aviation office blocks.

Government sources said the Indian Air Force has already briefed the Defence Ministry in this regard and French police authorities are probing the case.

India in 2016 signed a Rs 59,800 crore agreement with France for acquiring 36 Rafale combat aircraft for meeting the shortfall in Indian Air Force squadron strength.

The incident has come after the long election season in India where allegations of corruption in the Rafale procurement were leveller by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The Rafale has been critical to IAF plans for securing the country against the aerial and other threats from enemy countries.

After the February 27 incident involving an aerial battle between India and Pakistan, IAF Chief BS Dhanoa had suggested that the Pakistanis would not have dared to come close to the LoC in a conflict situation if the country had Rafale planes in its inventory.

...
Tags: iaf, rafale jets, france, dassault aviation, break-in
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

‘Two terrorists identified as Zahid Mantoo of Shopian and Irfan Ahmad Bhat of Kulgam were neutralised in the encounter,’ the senior police official said. (Photo: ANI)

2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists neutralised in Kulgam encounter

The four names cleared by the government are justices Aniruddha Bose, A S Bopanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant. (Photo: Asian Age)

Govt clears names of 4 judges for elevation to Supreme Court: Sources

The Commission is learnt to have decided to follow the established procedure of counting voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips for the mandatory five polling stations per assembly segment of each parliamentary constituency at the end of the entire counting process. (Photo: Representational image)

'No change in VVPAT counting procedure,' says EC

The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police. (Photo: Representational)

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)
 

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

The Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999 while the Redmi Note 7S’ pricing begins at Rs 10,999.
 

Kidnapper kills self after abducting child in Prayagraj

The boy escaped unhurt and was rescued by the police. (Photo: Representational)
 

Indian-origin scientist to help US troops on thought-controlled robots

Battelle’s Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology (N3) programme for a minimally invasive neural interface system, has been named ‘BrainSTORMS’ (Brain System to Transmit Or Receive Magnetoelectric Signals). (Representational Image)
 

'Super Sherpa' passionately gives back to his village and community

Apa Sherpa (centre) hands over a computer to Chakra Karki, representative of a school from Dhuske, Okhaldhunga district in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo: AP)
 

Cops unaware for over a day that their station had been robbed

Till now, police have arrested two women in connection to the burglary. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rafale case: Petitioners file written submission in SC

In the December 14 judgement, the Supreme Court had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC reserves order on CBI's plea seeking extension to complete Asthana probe

On January 11, the court had dismissed pleas filed by Asthana and Kumar seeking quashing of an FIR against them in the bribery case. (Photo: File)

13 injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai's Jogeshwari

Thirteen people were reported injured in a cylinder blast. (Photo: File I Representational)

Pulwama, Lanka attacks made India determined to fight terrorism: Swaraj tells SCO

India was an observer at the SCO since 2005 and has generally participated in the ministerial-level meetings of the grouping which focus mainly on security and economic cooperation in the Eurasian region. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Unable to digest 'defeat of dynasty', Opposition wants to discredit democracy: Naqvi

The Minority Affairs Minister said the 'glamour of victory and grace in defeat' should be two sides of the same coin for those who believe in democracy. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham