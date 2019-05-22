LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Pawar plays matchmaker, looks for new partners for a non-BJP front

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 22, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Pawar has reached out to YSR Congress’s Jagan Mohan Reddy, TRS's K Chandrasekhar Rao and Naveen Patnaik.
 Nationalist Congress Party’s Sharad Pawar has played a role of matchmaker between various parties for a non-BJP front. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Opposition’s leading players are reaching out to other political leaders who can swing numbers in case the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) falls short of majority. The exit polls, however, predicted otherwise.

Pawar has reached out to YSR Congress’s Jagan Mohan Reddy, Telangana Rashtra Samiti leader K Chandrasekhar Rao and Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, reported NDTV.

According to Hindustan Times report, the functionary said K Chandrasekhar Rao confirmed to Pawar that his party would be open to supporting the United Progressive Alliance in the event of a hung Parliament.

He had reportedly made calls for support in case Opposition gets a chance to form the government. He has been in touch with Chandrababu Naidu who has been touring across nation for discussion with leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BSP’s Mayawati, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

On Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu met Karnataka Chief Minsiter HD Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda of JD(S), which is in alliance with Congress.

Jagan Reddy is yet to return calls from the opposition. Reddy is also being pursued by the NDA.

Last year, Naidu broke the alliance with NDA over the delay of granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Exit polls on Sunday predicted over 300 of Lok Sabha's 543 seats for the NDA, well past the majority mark of 272. The Congress and its allies were given 122 and non-aligned parties, 114.

 

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, sharad pawar, chandrababu naidu, jagan mohan reddy, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Maharashtra


