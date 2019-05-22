LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Crime

TikTok celebrity Mohit Mor shot dead near Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published May 22, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 9:55 am IST
Mor went out to visit his friend at around 5 pm on Tuesday and was gunned down at a photocopy shop located in his vicinity.
Mohit Mor had over 5.17 lakh followers on social media app TikTok. (Photo: Facebook)
 Mohit Mor had over 5.17 lakh followers on social media app TikTok. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: A 24-year-old gym trainer and social media star was shot dead by three unidentified gunmen on Tuesday in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh.

The deceased was identified as Mohit Mor of Haryana's Bahadurgarh who had over 5.17 lakh followers on social media app TikTok. The fitness enthusiast used to frequently upload fitness videos on his TikTok and Instagram profiles and was popular in virtual world.

 

Mor went out to visit his friend at around 5 pm on Tuesday and was gunned down at a photocopy shop located in his vicinity.

Three unidentified men came on a bike and pushed down five bullets into him when Mor was sitting on a sofa at the shop.  According to a senior police officer 13 bullets were fired at him, IANS reported.

The incident was captured in CCTV camera and while one attacker is clearly visible in the footage, the faces of the other two were covered with helmets.

"When Mohit Mor was busy talking with his friend inside the shop, three armed persons barged inside the shop and indiscriminately fired 13 bullets on him. Mohit Mor fell on a sofa kept inside the shop. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," a senior police said.

Police relate the murder to a gang war near Dwarka Mod metro station on Sunday in which two alleged criminals were gunned down.

"We are checking his Tik Tok and Instagram accounts comments and Call Details Record (CDR) to establish his enmity with anyone on social media that may help us to crack the case," the senior police officer said.

"Prima facie, it appears a case of personal enmity and a money dispute," the officer added.

A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and a probe is underway.

...
