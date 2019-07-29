News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Loyalty change in Maharashtra: Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Water Resources Minister, Girish Mahajan, on Sunday claimed that at least 50 MLAs of the Congress and the NCP are in touch with the ruling party to switch over ahead of the assembly elections, due later this year.

Read: At least 50 MLAs of Cong, NCP in touch with BJP: Maharashtra minister

Karnataka crisis: The Karnataka government headed by newly sworn-in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday sailed through the confidence motion that was held through a voice vote in the state Assembly here.

Read: 'Admin has failed, will set it right,' says Yediyurappa, wins K'taka trust vote

Modi’s debut: In a first, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be featured on popular TV show Man vs Wild. The show’s host, Bear Grylls, tweeted the information on Monday.

Read: Modi takes Discovery anchor to India's forests, talks about conservation

Farooq Abdullah on Article 35A, 370: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned the Centre against any move to abrogate Article 35A and 370 that accord special status to the state.

Read: We are Hindustanis, Article 35A, 370 important for us: Farooq Abdullah

Mamata Banerjee’s new game plan: The state government launched “Didi ke Bolo” (Tell your sister) campaign for the common masses, which is devised to take up complaints of the voters regarding various issues.

Read: 'Didi ke Bolo': Mamata’s new campaign to strengthen party ahead of Assembly polls

Pakistan’s ISI chief gets trolled: Pakistan's Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Asif Ghafoor, attracted ridicule after posting a doctored video of war hero and retired IAF Air Marshal, Denzil Keelor on Sunday.

Read: Pak's ISI PR chief gets trolled for posting doctored video of retired IAF officer

Outrage in Singapore: An advertisement featuring an actor of Chinese origin with his skin darkened to portray different races has sparked anger in multi-ethnic Singapore, prompting an apology from the country's state-owned broadcaster.

Read: Racist ad with actor 'brownfaced' to look Indian sparks outrage in Singapore

Naidu breaks down in Rajya Sabha remembering Jaipal: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday broke down while making obituary references for former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy, who passed away on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Read: Venkaiah Naidu breaks down in Rajya Sabha remembering Jaipal Reddy

China still for 'one country, two systems' policy: China on Monday asserted that it remains committed to 'one country two systems' policy under which Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy. "'One country, two systems' is the best way to govern Hong Kong, the central government will not change the direction of 'one country, two systems," spokesperson for China's top Hong Kong policy office, Yang Guang, said in a press conference in Beijing.

Read: China says it remains committed to 'one country, two systems' policy

New DG of the BSF: Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vivek Johri has been appointed as the new director-general (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday. This is the first time that an intel-officer has been elevated to DG as BSF is set to tackle drug menace from Pakistan.

Read: IPS officer Vivek Johri appointed as new director-general of Border Security Force

California shooting, 4 dead: Four people have been killed and 11 others were injured after a shooting at a festival in Gilroy, California on Monday, said the police. As per reports, the guman have been shot to death.

Read: Watch: 4 killed, 11 injured at California festival; gunman shot dead

Significant increase in India's tiger population: India becomes "one of the biggest and safest habitats" for tigers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi marking the International Tiger Day on Monday. The Prime Minister also released the All India Tiger Estimation 2018. The tiger population in India has increased from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here.

Read: India one of safest habitats in world with 3,000 tigers: PM Modi