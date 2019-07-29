World Asia 29 Jul 2019 China says it remain ...
World, Asia

China says it remains committed to 'one country, two systems' policy

ANI
Published Jul 29, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
Yang's remarks have come after 8 consecutive weeks of anti-govt protests in Hong Kong, which began against now-suspended extradition bill.
Yang added that Beijing fully supports police on its action to establish rule of law in the semi-autonomous region following violent unrest over the weekend. (Photo: ANI)
 Yang added that Beijing fully supports police on its action to establish rule of law in the semi-autonomous region following violent unrest over the weekend. (Photo: ANI)

Beijing: China on Monday asserted that it remains committed to 'one country two systems' policy under which Hong Kong is guaranteed a high degree of autonomy.

"'One country, two systems' is the best way to govern Hong Kong, the central government will not change the direction of 'one country, two systems," spokesperson for China's top Hong Kong policy office, Yang Guang, said in a press conference in Beijing, as reported by South China Morning Post.

 

Yang's remarks have come against the backdrop of eight consecutive weeks of anti-government protests in Hong Kong, which began against a now-suspended extradition bill, but have since broadened to include calls for democracy and police accountability.

Asked what Beijing would do to assure Hong Kong that "one country two systems" would be in place, Yang said, "This depends on how they [the people of Hong Kong] understand the situation. It is a complete ideology."

Yang cited three bottom lines in this regard: No harm to national security, no challenge to the central government's authority and the Basic Law, and no using Hong Kong as a base to undermine China.

The spokesperson said that the purpose of the extradition bill was to fix a legal loophole. He added that Beijing understands and respects the Special Administrative Region (SAR) government's decision to scrap the bill.

The said extradition bill was proposed on April 3 and its opposers argued that its controversial amendments will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offences.

Yang added that Beijing fully supports police on its action to establish rule of law in the semi-autonomous region following violent unrest over the weekend.

"The rule of law is what Hongkongers are proud of. Violence is violence; unlawful acts are unlawful. It doesn't change, no matter what the target is. The central government supports the relevant government departments and police to protect the rule of law," the spokesperson said.

...
Tags: hong kong, china, one country two systems, extradition bill
Location: China, Peking


Latest From World

The so-called Earth Overshoot Day has moved up by two months over the past 20 years and this year's date is the earliest ever, the study by the Global Footprint Network said. (Photo: AFP)

Earth's 2019 Resources 'budget' spent by July 29

The video, published by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, contains footage of the capture of the tanker, showing Guards abseiling onto the deck from a helicopter, with the audio recording superimposed. (Representational Image)

Don't put your life in danger: Iran publishes purported exchange with British warship

Deadly violence marred the start of Afghanistan's election season on the weekend, after President Ashraf Ghani insisted 'peace is coming' to the war-torn nation. (Representational Image)

20 dead as violence mars Afghan election season

Kovind arrived at the Cardinal Bernadine de Cotonou International Airport in Cotonou, the largest city in the West African country. (Photo: Twitter)

Kovind arrives in West African nation Benin, 1st visit by Indian head of state



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Earth's 2019 Resources 'budget' spent by July 29

The so-called Earth Overshoot Day has moved up by two months over the past 20 years and this year's date is the earliest ever, the study by the Global Footprint Network said. (Photo: AFP)
 

Lipstick Day 2019: Evolution of lip colours

Lipsticks now also come with other properties such as moisturising, sun protection and being waterproof. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Kovind arrives in West African nation Benin, 1st visit by Indian head of state

Kovind arrived at the Cardinal Bernadine de Cotonou International Airport in Cotonou, the largest city in the West African country. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Porsche drives in new Macan in India priced at Rs 69.98 lakh

The Macan comes with an enhanced two-litre turbocharged four cylinder engine, producing 252 hp of power.
 

UP: Judge transferred for ordering cop to take off uniform in court

Allahabad High Court (Photo: File)
 

Sialkot's Hindu temple re-opens after 72 years

The Hindu stopped visiting the temple after a mob damaged it in 1992. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Vietnam confiscates smuggled rhino horns worth USD 4 million

Many believe the horns can be used to cure various illnesses including cancer. (Photo: File)

Racist ad with actor 'brownfaced' to look Indian sparks outrage in Singapore

Race is a sensitive issue in Singapore, which is home to ethnic Chinese, ethnic Indians and Muslim Malays, as well as a large number of expatriates from all over the world. (Photo: Twitter)

Cambodia buying 'tens of thousands' of Chinese weapons: PM Hun Sen

China has lavished billions of dollars in soft loans, infrastructure and investment on the poor Southeast Asian kingdom, which has tilted away from the US amid Hun Sen's increasingly authoritarian rule. (Photo: AFP)

‘Sorry,’ says Hungarian swimmer on being arrested for touching nightclub dancer

The 22-year-old Olympic bronze medallist has been banned from leaving the country while police investigate the incident at a bar in Gwangju, around 330 kilometres (200 miles) south of Seoul, at the weekend. (Photo: AFP)

India strongly condemns attack on Afghan VP candidate's office

Saleh was reportedly hit by shrapnel before being safely evacuated from office. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham