K'taka floor test: Yediyurappa wins trust vote through voice vote

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 29, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 11:48 am IST
Currently, BJP has 105 members supported by an Independent, while the Congress and JD(S) have 66 and 35 MLAs, respectively.
The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will face a trust vote today.(Photo: ANI)
 The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will face a trust vote today.(Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: A day after Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified 14 more rebel Congress-JD(S) lawmakers under the anti-defection law, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will seek a trust vote on Monday.

Here are LIVE updates:

 

11:11 am: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa moves confidence motion and said, "When Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy were CM’s they didn't indulge in vindictive politics. Administration has failed and we'll set it right. I give assurance to the House that we won't indulge in vindictive politics either. I believe in forget and forgive.”

He said he loved people who opposed him as well. He also thanked Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda.

11:05 am: Assembly proceedings at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru begins.

11:00 am: Disqualified MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar to move Supreme Court, challenging their disqualification by legislative assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

10:35 am: The Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting, at Vidhana Soudha, has now concluded.

10:00 am: Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting begins at Vidhana soudha. CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao, KJ George, Priyank Kharge, MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and and other Congress MLAs are present.

09:55 am: The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa arrives at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

09:35 am: Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa offers prayers at Bengaluru's Sri Bala Vera Anjaneya temple.

Currently, BJP has 105 members supported by an Independent, while the Congress and JD(S) have 66 and 35 MLAs, respectively. The BSP has just one member in the House. Thus, for any party to prove its majority, the half-way mark has come down from 113 and 104.

...
