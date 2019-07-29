World Neighbours 29 Jul 2019 Pak's ISI PR ch ...
Pak's ISI PR chief gets trolled for posting doctored video of retired IAF officer

ANI
Published Jul 29, 2019, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 3:06 pm IST
Netizens were quick to point out that the video was recorded in 2015, approximately four years before the Balakot strikes.
Ghafoor shared a video of Keelor on his Twitter account, claiming that the war veteran was talking about the "Indian failure" during the dogfight between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on 27 February this year. (Photo: File)
Islamabad: Pakistan's Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations, Asif Ghafoor, attracted ridicule after posting a doctored video of war hero and retired IAF Air Marshal, Denzil Keelor on Sunday.

Ghafoor shared a video of Keelor on his Twitter account, claiming that the war veteran was talking about the "Indian failure" during the dogfight between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on 27 February this year, just a day after the Balakot airstrikes.

 

Netizens were quick to point out that the video was recorded in 2015, approximately four years before the Balakot strikes.

In fact, the interview titled "Nehru lost India the war: Air Marshal Denzil Keelor speaks about India's battle losses" was posted by Wilderness Films India on 9 August, 2015, on the video-sharing website, YouTube. The former Air Marshal was invited by the production house for a talk on the wars of 1962 and 1965, according to its description.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's clip — which was released by the Pakistani military — can be seen on the top right of the screen in the video posted by Ghafoor. The DG ISPR's doctored video is interspersed with visuals of a crashed plane.

Twitterati strongly reacted to Ghafoor's post, with many poking fun at his gaffe.

"You leave no stone unturned to advertise your incurable 'foot in mouth' disease. At your level, you should refrain from peddling amateurish morphed videos that make you a laughing stock on global platform. Kindly get a better video editor who bothers to edit out the giveaways," a Twitter user @Shonkho wrote.

Falling short of an apology, Ghafoor later acknowledged that the Keelor clip shared by him was indeed doctored.

The DG ISPR is yet to delete the video or formally apologise for his misstep.

...
