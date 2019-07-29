Nation Current Affairs 29 Jul 2019 We are Hindustanis, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

We are Hindustanis, Article 35A, 370 important for us: Farooq Abdullah

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 29, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Abdullah said: 'Article 35A and Article 370 should not be removed. It forms our foundation.'
Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned the Centre against any move to abrogate Article 35A and 370 that accord special status to the state. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned the Centre against any move to abrogate Article 35A and 370 that accord special status to the state.

Abdullah said: “Article 35A & Article 370 should not be removed. It forms our foundation. There is no need to remove it. We are Hindustani but they (Article 35A & Article 370) are important for us.”

 

This came days after Mehbooba Mufti warned that any attempt to tinker with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir would blow up in its face.

The Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said, “We want to tell central government that tinkering with Article 35A is like picking up explosives. Not only will those hands burn which are raised to touch 35A but also the whole body will become ashes.”

The comments came after a Centre allowed additional 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to reinforce counter-insurgency operations and maintain law and order.

The order triggered rumours about the likely abrogation of Article 35A and Article 370.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, mehbooba mufti, farooq abdullah, article 35a, article 370
Location: India, Delhi


