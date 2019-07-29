World Asia 29 Jul 2019 Racist ad with actor ...
World, Asia

Racist ad with actor 'brownfaced' to look Indian sparks outrage in Singapore

AFP
Published Jul 29, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 29, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
'Brownface' or 'blackface' are terms referring to the practice of darkening an actor's skin to portray a person of a different race.
Race is a sensitive issue in Singapore, which is home to ethnic Chinese, ethnic Indians and Muslim Malays, as well as a large number of expatriates from all over the world. (Photo: Twitter)
 Race is a sensitive issue in Singapore, which is home to ethnic Chinese, ethnic Indians and Muslim Malays, as well as a large number of expatriates from all over the world. (Photo: Twitter)

Singapore: An advertisement featuring an actor of Chinese origin with his skin darkened to portray different races has sparked anger in multi-ethnic Singapore, prompting an apology from the country's state-owned broadcaster.

Race is a sensitive issue in Singapore, which is home to ethnic Chinese, ethnic Indians and Muslim Malays, as well as a large number of expatriates from all over the world.

 

The ad, part of a government-initiated campaign for cashless transactions in the tech-savvy city-state, featured actor Dennis Chew from broadcaster Mediacorp as four characters.

His skin was darkened to depict an Indian man and a Malay woman wearing a headscarf, and he also portrayed a Chinese man and a Chinese woman. Each character was shown holding a plate of food paid for electronically.

"Brownface in a Singaporean ad in 2019. I thought we already went over this," magazine editor Ruby Thiagarajan said on Twitter, in a post that had been retweeted nearly 3,000 times by Monday.

"Brownface" or "blackface" are terms referring to the practice of darkening an actor's skin to portray a person of a different race.

Mediacorp, through its celebrity management arm The Celebrity Agency, apologised "for any hurt that was unintentionally caused".

"The message behind this advertising campaign is that e-payment is for everyone," it added.

The broadcaster would not confirm whether the ad had been pulled but it had disappeared from a website as well as some public places where it was displayed last week.

Most of the criticism centred on how the ad had used just one actor from the country's main ethnic group, rather than getting other performers to play the different roles.

"They could have hired an artist for every single race?? Is it really hard?" one Twitter user said.

A Singaporean office worker told AFP she found the ad "very, very insensitive", but other social media users said they thought there was nothing wrong with it.

"I don't see the issue, don't be too sensitive over ads like this," one comment said.​

...
Tags: singapore, indian, racial attack, racism
Location: Singapore,


Latest From World

Many believe the horns can be used to cure various illnesses including cancer. (Photo: File)

Vietnam confiscates smuggled rhino horns worth USD 4 million

His death comes as King Salman's son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- who sidelined his cousin as heir to the throne -- consolidates his grip on power. (Photo: AP)

Saudi King Salman's brother dies at 96

The government also said that the work to preserve and restore the temple will start soon. (Photo: ANI)

Sialkot's Hindu temple re-opens after 72 years

The attack, which continued for six hours, left 50 others injured. At least 16 people were civilians among killed. (Photo: ANI)

Toll in terror attack on Saleh office rises to 20



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Porsche drives in new Macan in India priced at Rs 69.98 lakh

The Macan comes with an enhanced two-litre turbocharged four cylinder engine, producing 252 hp of power.
 

UP: Judge transferred for ordering cop to take off uniform in court

Allahabad High Court (Photo: File)
 

Sialkot's Hindu temple re-opens after 72 years

The Hindu stopped visiting the temple after a mob damaged it in 1992. (Photo: ANI)
 

Blast from the past! 'I was in three relationships at one point of time': Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt in a photoshoot.
 

Watch: Croc shocks people as it finds way into gutter after river overflows

In the video, the forest officials can be seen putting the crocodile into the cage. (Photo: Youtube I Screengrab)
 

16-year-old wins USD 3 million for playing video game at Fortnite World Cup in US

Giersdorf, 16, from Pennsylvania, was one of at least 100 players competing for USD 30 million in total prize money, as the booming popularity of video and online games has drawn top-dollar investments and fueled the emerging professional sport. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Cambodia buying 'tens of thousands' of Chinese weapons: PM Hun Sen

China has lavished billions of dollars in soft loans, infrastructure and investment on the poor Southeast Asian kingdom, which has tilted away from the US amid Hun Sen's increasingly authoritarian rule. (Photo: AFP)

‘Sorry,’ says Hungarian swimmer on being arrested for touching nightclub dancer

The 22-year-old Olympic bronze medallist has been banned from leaving the country while police investigate the incident at a bar in Gwangju, around 330 kilometres (200 miles) south of Seoul, at the weekend. (Photo: AFP)

India strongly condemns attack on Afghan VP candidate's office

Saleh was reportedly hit by shrapnel before being safely evacuated from office. (Photo: File)

Protests continue as Hong Kong plunges into deep crisis

Protesters enveloped by tear gas let off by police during a demonstration in Hong Kong on Sunday.(Photo: AFP)

North Korean boat with 3 crewmen crosses into South Korean waters: Report

More than 30,000 North Korean civilians have fled their homeland but it is very rare for them to cross the closely guarded inter-Korean land border, which is fortified with minefields and barbed wire. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham