News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

No global recession: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday, said that there was no recession as of today in the global economy but there was a hostile environment to which India's external sector had shown great resilience and viability.

Read: No global recession, India has shown great resilience: RBI Governor

India gets news Air Force chief: Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who is currently serving as the Vice Chief of Air Staff, will take over as the new Chief of Air Staff, succeeding Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, who is set to retire on September 30.

Read: Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria to take over as next IAF chief

PM Modi's 'Kashmir' vision: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, narrated his vision for Jammu and Kashmir - one that embraces Kashmir and recreate it as the "paradise" it once was. PM Modi was in Nashik to launch the campaign for the state election in Maharashtra.

Read: 'Make Kashmir paradise again,' PM Modi's outreach at Maharashtra rally

Chidambaram's judicial custody extended: The judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case has been extended till October 3 by Supreme Court on Thursday.

Read: INX Media: P Chidambaram's judicial custody extended till Oct 3

Chinmayanand rape case: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Swami Chinmayanand case said on Wednesday that an arrest in the case would only be made on ground of ‘solid evidence’.

Read | Chinmayanand case: Arrest only on grounds of solid evidence, says SIT

Delhi transport strike: The transport bodies on Thursday have called a one-day token strike against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicle Act, including steep hike in penalties for various traffic-related offences.

Read | Delhi-NCR strike: Commuters, school hit as transport unions protest hefty fines

Rajnath Singh becomes first Defence Minister to fly aircraft: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went on a 30-minute sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Read | 'Exhilarating,' says Rajnath Singh after 30-minute sortie in Tejas

Trump-Modi meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet twice in less than a week this month, India's Ambassador to the United States has confirmed, asserting that the India-US strategic relationship has the "potential to become the "defining partnership within this century".

Read | ‘PM Modi, Donald Trump to meet twice next week,’ confirms Indian Envoy

Israel elections: Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called on his main challenger Benny Gantz to form a unity government together to avoid a third election, as results of the unprecedented repeat election left the country's two main political parties deadlocked.

Read | Netanyahu calls on rival Gantz to form unity govt together

Adityanath points fingers: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that resolving the Babri Masjid issue through dialogue would have been better than the Supreme Court taking the decision. This came just after the Supreme Court announced the date of October 18 as the target to finish hearing the case.

Read | ‘If only the Muslim side…’: Yogi Adityanath speaks on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case

Mamata meets Amit Shah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office New Delhi’s North Block on Thursday. This comes after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Read | 'Genuine voters left out,' Mamata tells Amit Shah on Assam citizen's list

Babul Supriyo's bad day: BJP’s Union Minister Babul Supriyo was today shown black flags and was allegedly heckled by some students at Kolkata's Jadavpur University. Supriyo was on a visit to the varsity to address a seminar organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, or ABVP, the students' body linked to the BJP.

Read | ‘Pulled my hair’: Babul Supriyo’s Jadavpur University sortie turns sour

India reminds US of trade concessions: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Thursday at a press conference said that India met the criteria for trade concessions under the US Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), and asserted that it was up to Washington to take a call on the issue.

Read | Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India reminds US of preferential trade status

Unnao rape case: Survivor and family under 'category A threat perception' as per CBI. Court asks UP govt to report on their re-location.

Read | 'Unnao rape survivor faces highest level of threat,' CBI tells court

J&K geared up for October 31: With the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act slated to come into effect from October 31, Governor Satya Pal Malik led administration's focus lies on the following three areas

Read | Finance, legislative restructuring, development key thrusts for J&K

US warns China not to pick next Dalai Lama: As Tibetans start grappling with the once unthinkable prospect of the octogenarian Dalai Lama's passing, the United States is looking to lay down a red line against China handpicking his successor.

Read| US draws red line for China to handpick next Dalai Lama

Adityanath's half-way: Reaching his half-way term as the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath said the Muslims in UP have availed greater proportion of welfare schemes than Hindus.

Read | Caste no bar: Citing stats, Yogi says Muslims have largely benefitted in UP

Mayawati's loyalists: Days after all six legislators of the BSP joined the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, the Mayawati-led party's two MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have asserted that they will remain loyal to their party chief and not switch sides.

Read | After 6 BSP MLAs jump ship in Rajasthan, MP leaders say will stick to Mayawati