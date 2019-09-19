Nation Other News 19 Sep 2019 No global recession, ...
Nation, In Other News

No global recession, India has shown great resilience: RBI Governor

ANI
Published Sep 19, 2019, 10:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 10:03 pm IST
'Indian economy remains a preferred habitat for FDI and is among the top 10 destinations for greenfield projects.'
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File)
 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday, said that there was no recession as of today in the global economy but there was a hostile environment to which India's external sector had shown great resilience and viability.

"India's external sector has exhibited resilience and viability. The current account deficit has averaged 1.4 per cent of GDP over the last 5 years and remains comfortably financed in spite of global spillovers imparting risk-on-risk-off volatility to portfolio flows," Das said in his keynote address at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum 2019 here.

 

"The level of foreign exchange reserves was at USD 429 billion on September 13, sufficient to cover close to 10 months of imports or 21 months of debt of residual maturity up to 1 year," added Das.

"The Indian economy remains a preferred habitat for foreign direct investment (FDI) and is among the top 10 destinations for greenfield projects," said Das.

Praising India's service exports, Das said, "In line with the expanding share of services in domestic output, India's services exports have grown rapidly over the past two decades."

He said that in fact, India's services exports have shown a higher degree of resilience to global shocks than merchandise exports.

"At USD 81.9 billion, net services exports financed 45 per cent of India's trade deficit in 2018-19," he said.

He also said that India still was the world leader in software exports and information technology (IT) enabled services, accounting for around 12 per cent of world software exports.

"The global environment is challenging, but it offers opportunities as well. By the IMF's assessment, India will account for a sixth of global growth in 2020," said the RBI chief.

"Trade wars are presenting new business relocation avenues that seem to be favorable to India from the point of view of the economies of scale and scope. Indian entrepreneurship, the rupee, and our people are progressively but inexorably internationalising," added Das.

Tags: shaktikanta das, rbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


