Finance, legislative restructuring, development key thrusts for J&K

J&K and Ladakh will become two UTs from October 31st which the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.
New Delhi: With the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act slated to come into effect from October 31, Governor Satya Pal Malik led administration's focus lies on the following three areas -- the creation of a new financial architecture for the two Union Territories (UTs), legislative restructuring and a massive development push.

The state administration has constituted three committees to look into the affairs of administration and legal formalities when the act comes into effect, The Indian Express reported.

 

These committees include a committee for financial matters, one for devising modalities for functioning in the UT and another for staff related matters.

Article 370, which granted the state of Jammu and Kashmir a special status, was abrogated on August 5.

Officially, J&K and Ladakh will become two UTs from October 31st which is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

 

