Nation Current Affairs 24 Aug 2019 J&K's delim ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K's delimitation process to be completed in 14 months: EC Report

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : YASMIN AHMED
Published Aug 24, 2019, 7:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2019, 7:50 pm IST
J&K and Ladakh will become two UTs from October 31st which the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.
The process will be completed in 9 to 10 phases and the initiation of the process would take place after an approval from the Home Ministry. (Photo:File)
 The process will be completed in 9 to 10 phases and the initiation of the process would take place after an approval from the Home Ministry. (Photo:File)

Mumbai: The Election Commission (EC) is rolling up its sleeves to execute the delimitation exercise after the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

It will take 14 months for the plan to be executed according to the initial internal report, News 18 reported.

 

The process will be completed in 9 to 10 phases and the initiation of the process would take place after an approval from the Home Ministry.

The report was prepared by the EC based on its experience from Uttarakhand in 2000-2001.

The officers were asked to study the recent precedents of delimitation when Uttarkhand was given separate statehood in 2000.

The delimitation process mainly involves redrawing boundaries and allocating seats keeping the population of the region in mind.

The delimitation commission comprises of 4 members of which one represents the EC.

Last month, the government revoked article 370  which gave special status to the region. The parliament gave a nod to the legislation for bifurcation of the state.

Officially, J&K and Ladakh will become two UTs from October 31st which the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The UT of J&K will have a lieutenant governor with its assembly having a maximum strength of 107. 24 seats will remain vacant as the fall under PoK.

Key subjects such as law and order will be at the centre.

...
Tags: delimitation, article 370
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

Suspected terrorist detained in Kerala; navy, state on high alert

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Arun Jaitley's extended family and his impeccable gesture...

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities. (Photo: ANI | represntational)

Navy on high alert in Tamil Nadu following intel inputs

A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday. (Photo: ANI)

After reports of terror intrusion in TN, police in Chittoor put on high alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Navy on high alert in Tamil Nadu following intel inputs

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities. (Photo: ANI | represntational)

After reports of terror intrusion in TN, police in Chittoor put on high alert

A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Bar lost 'eminent jurist', 'legal luminary': Lawyers' bodies on Jaitley's demise

Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday at the age of 66. He was admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. (Photo: File)

Woman tonsured, paraded in village for extramarital affair

The woman was also taken to a nearby forest and left there. (Photo: Representational)

Restrictions lifted from most areas of Kashmir Valley

The officials said the situation remained peaceful on Friday and there were no reports of any untoward incident. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham