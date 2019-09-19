Nation Politics 19 Sep 2019 'Exhilarating,& ...
'Exhilarating,' says Rajnath Singh after 30-minute sortie in Tejas

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 19, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 10:50 am IST
The Union minister said that this will also boost the morale of IAF pilots who are flying these aircraft.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen in a G-suit on Thursday as he would be flying in indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the HAL airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter/ Rajnath Singh)
 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen in a G-suit on Thursday as he would be flying in indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the HAL airport in Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter/ Rajnath Singh)

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finished a 30-minute sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Taking it to Twitter, Singh shared his experience calling it an amazing and exhilarating.

 

Union Minister Rajnath Singh was seen in a G-suit on Thursday morning as he preps himself up for flying in indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas from the HAL airport in Bengaluru.

He becomes the first defence minister to fly in the aircraft. Singh was accompanied by Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari, National Flight Test Centre, ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency) in Bengaluru.

Taking it to Twitter, Singh shared pictures of him in the G-suit and wrote, “All set for the day.”

The Union minister said that this will also boost the morale of IAF pilots who are flying these aircraft. The minister was be briefed by IAF officers before taking a sortie on Thursday.

The IAF has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. The naval version of the LCA is in development stage.

Last Friday in Goa, Tejas had successfully carried out an "arrested landing", a key performance demonstrating its ability to land on board an aircraft carrier, making it a major milestone in development of the naval variant of the fighter jet.

"The minister will fly a sortie in the twin-seater version of Tejas on Thursday. He will be flying from HAL airport in Bengaluru," another official from the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Singh would also be attending an exhibition of products of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Bengaluru on Thursday, he had said.

Initially, the IAF had placed an order with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft. Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.

 

...
Tags: rajnath singh, tejas, lca, hal, defence minister
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


