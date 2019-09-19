World Middle East 19 Sep 2019 Netanyahu calls on r ...
World, Middle East

Netanyahu calls on rival Gantz to form unity govt together

AFP
Published Sep 19, 2019, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 3:44 pm IST
With nearly 95 per cent of votes counted Thursday, Gantz's Blue and White party stood at 33 seats in Israel's 120-seat Parliament.
Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called on his main challenger Benny Gantz to form a unity government together to avoid a third election, as results of the unprecedented repeat election left the country's two main political parties deadlocked. (Photo: AFP)
 Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called on his main challenger Benny Gantz to form a unity government together to avoid a third election, as results of the unprecedented repeat election left the country's two main political parties deadlocked. (Photo: AFP)

Jerusalem: Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday called on his main challenger Benny Gantz to form a unity government together to avoid a third election, as results of the unprecedented repeat election left the country's two main political parties deadlocked.

With nearly 95 per cent of votes counted Thursday, Gantz's Blue and White party stood at 33 seats in Israel's 120-seat Parliament. Netanyahu's Likud stood at 32 seats.

 

"During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government, but, sadly, the results of the elections have shown that this is not possible," said Netanyahu, pointing out that the nation did not definitively side with either bloc.

"The Right cannot form a coalition and there should be as broad a unity government as possible," he said.

"Therefore, there is no choice but to establish a wide unity government as wide as possible that's made up of all the officials that Israel called on," The Jerusalem Post quoted Netanyahu as saying.

Netanyahu also asked Gantz to meet with him as soon as possible to start the process.

"I call on you MK Benny Gantz. Benny, it's on us to establish a wide unity government today. The nation expects us, the both of us, to work together. Let's meet today. At any time, at any moment. In order to begin this process that is demanded of us at this time," said Netanyahu.

"We cannot and have no reason to go to a third election. I oppose it. The call of the hour is to form a broad unity government today, he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: benny gantz, benjamin netanyahu, israel, elections
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem


Latest From World

Jaloud is one of only a handful of women who have abandoned the abaya in recent months. (Photo: AFP)

Rebel with a cause: Saudi woman walks through mall in Riyadh without abaya

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday left on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including the Kashmir issue, with the Kingdom's leadership. (Photo: File)

Pak PM leaves for Saudi to discuss Kashmir, bilateral issues: Official

NASA is validating, analysing and reviewing the images. It was near lunar dusk when the orbiter passed over, meaning large parts of the area were in shadow, the report said. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

NASA lunar orbiter reviews images of Chandrayaan-2's landing site': report

A bill recently introduced in the US Congress would call for sanctions on any Chinese official who interferes with Tibetan Buddhist succession practices. (Photo: File | Representational)

US draws red line for China to handpick next Dalai Lama



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

The incident happened on September 16 on GTV Live, when the Kashmir issue was being discussed. (Photo: Video screengrab)
 

After government announces e-cigarette ban, Twitter lights up with questions

The government banned e-cigarettes, including vapes, on Wednesday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the habit affected youth the most. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Punjab: Doctors remove huge hairball, mud, chalk from teen's stomach

The doctor said that the operation was challenging because the girl was suffering from ulcers, was underweight and malnourished. (Photo: File)
 

Rebel with a cause: Saudi woman walks through mall in Riyadh without abaya

Jaloud is one of only a handful of women who have abandoned the abaya in recent months. (Photo: AFP)
 

TV actor Ankit Raaj injured while shooting intimate scene

Ankit Raaj. (Photo: Instagram)
 

NASA lunar orbiter reviews images of Chandrayaan-2's landing site': report

NASA is validating, analysing and reviewing the images. It was near lunar dusk when the orbiter passed over, meaning large parts of the area were in shadow, the report said. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Former Afghan president Karzai urges US to resume peace talks with Taliban

On September 8, Trump administration called off the peace deal after the Taliban claimed responsibility of a bomb blast in Kabul that took the life of an American soldier. (Photo: ANI)

Benjamin Netanyahu fails to win ruling majority in Israel elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to win a ruling majority in an election that produced a virtual tie between his right-wing bloc and a center-left grouping that would be led by former military chief Benny Gantz. (Photo: File)

Saudi displays arms, says drone attack ‘unquestionably’ sponsored by Iran

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday displayed remnants of what it described as Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in an attack on Saudi oil facilities, saying they were

'US stands with Saudi Arabia,' says Mike Pompeo after meeting Crown Prince MBS

'The Secretary and the Crown Prince discussed the need for the international community to come together to counter the continued threat of the Iranian regime and agreed that the Iranian regime must be held accountable for its continued aggressive, reckless, and threatening behaviour,' a spokesperson said. (Photo: File | AFP)

Setback for PM Netanyahu as Israel’s 2 main political parties deadlocked

Gantz’s Blue and White and its center-left allies garnered 55 seats, placing Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu and its nine seats in the middle as the deciding factor. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham