Nation Current Affairs 19 Sep 2019 Ahead of PM Modi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, India reminds US of preferential trade status

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 19, 2019, 7:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 7:35 pm IST
The Trump administration terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the GSP on June 5.
‘We are a developing country, we meet those criteria. I do not recall our ever stating, we are not interested in GSP. To my recollection the US unilaterally withdrew that concession from us,’ Gokhale said. (Photo: AP)
 ‘We are a developing country, we meet those criteria. I do not recall our ever stating, we are not interested in GSP. To my recollection the US unilaterally withdrew that concession from us,’ Gokhale said. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on Thursday at a press conference said that India met the criteria for trade concessions under the US Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), and asserted that it was up to Washington to take a call on the issue.

The Foreign Secretary’s remarks came a day after a bipartisan group of 44 US legislators urged the Trump administration to reinstate India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key GSP trade programme as a part of potential trade deal between the two countries.

 

The Trump administration terminated India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the GSP on June 5. The GSP is the largest and oldest US trade preference programme and is designed to promote economic development by allowing duty-free entry for thousands of products from designated beneficiary countries, reported News18.

Gokhale, at a press conference on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the US, said, "We have seen the letter written by these 40-odd Congressmen. It has always been India's position that GSP is a unilateral decision given by countries to other countries based on certain criteria."

"We are a developing country, we meet those criteria. I do not recall our ever stating, we are not interested in GSP. To my recollection the US unilaterally withdrew that concession from us," Gokhale said.

"Our position in the matter is clear, we believe that GSP is something which is important for our industry, but ultimately it is a matter for the US to take a call on," he said.

In a letter to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the House members suggest an "early harvest" approach that "would ensure that long-sought market access gains for US industries are not held up by negotiations over remaining issues".

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on September 22 in Houston and the two sides hope to announce a potential deal on longstanding trade issues, including GSP, a media report said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: vijay gokhale, united states, preferential trade agreement, developing nation, donald trump
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

‘I did not come here to do politics. But I am saddened by the behaviour of some of the students of the university, the way they have heckled me. They pulled me by my hair and pushed me,’ Babul Supriyo said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Pulled my hair’: Babul Supriyo’s Jadavpur University sortie turns sour

The Mongolian leader will receive a ceremonial welcome by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning after which he will lay a wreath at Raj Ghat, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. (Photo: ANI)

Mongolian President arrives in India to boost ties

While speaking to media in Gurdaspur, the Punjab Chief Minister also criticized Pakistan's decision to charge pilgrims USD 20 as service charge for visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. (Photo: File)

Kartarpur corridor project will be completed on time: Punjab CM

Puri was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar today by the ED officials at the end of his remand period. (Photo: ANI)

AgustaWestland case: Court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till Oct 1



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Where is Pataudi Palace? Saif asks locals as Kareena and Taimur wait in car; see pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.
 

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

The incident happened on September 16 on GTV Live, when the Kashmir issue was being discussed. (Photo: Video screengrab)
 

After government announces e-cigarette ban, Twitter lights up with questions

The government banned e-cigarettes, including vapes, on Wednesday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the habit affected youth the most. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Punjab: Doctors remove huge hairball, mud, chalk from teen's stomach

The doctor said that the operation was challenging because the girl was suffering from ulcers, was underweight and malnourished. (Photo: File)
 

Rebel with a cause: Saudi woman walks through mall in Riyadh without abaya

Jaloud is one of only a handful of women who have abandoned the abaya in recent months. (Photo: AFP)
 

TV actor Ankit Raaj injured while shooting intimate scene

Ankit Raaj. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mongolian President arrives in India to boost ties

The Mongolian leader will receive a ceremonial welcome by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday morning after which he will lay a wreath at Raj Ghat, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement. (Photo: ANI)

Kartarpur corridor project will be completed on time: Punjab CM

While speaking to media in Gurdaspur, the Punjab Chief Minister also criticized Pakistan's decision to charge pilgrims USD 20 as service charge for visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. (Photo: File)

AgustaWestland case: Court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till Oct 1

Puri was produced before Special Judge Arvind Kumar today by the ED officials at the end of his remand period. (Photo: ANI)

Caste no bar: Citing stats, Yogi says Muslims have largely benefitted in UP

Adityanath said he shared the same relationship with Muslims as he does with Hindus and that his government does not tolerate any kind of hooliganism and communalism. (Photo: File)

Chidambaram complains to court of 'back pain'; says pillow, chair removed from jail

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham