News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

SC meets with UP law student: On Friday evening, the Supreme Court judges met with the UP woman who was was found in Rajasthan after going missing for the past 6 days following the release of a video on Facebook alleging sexual harassment by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand.

Read | 'Don't want to go back until parents come': UP law student to SC

India's GDP woes: The Central Statistical Office (CSO) in its official release on Friday said that India's quarterly GDP has come down to 5 per cent as compared to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of the financial year. The figure stood at 7.8 per cent in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Read | India’s economic growth at 6-yr-low with GDP growth at 5pc in June quarter

Nripendra Misra to step down: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s key advisor for the past five years, 1967 batch retired IAS officer Nripendra Misra, expressed his intention to step down, a senior government functionary familiar with the development said.

Read | ‘Privilege to serve country under PM’: Modi’s key aide Nripendra Misra to step down

Chidambaram's CBI custody extended: A Delhi court extended P Chidambaram's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custodial interrogation date till September 2. The CBI Friday sought extension of P Chidambaram's custodial interrogation by five days in a Delhi court in the INX Media case.

Read | INX media case: Chidambaram's CBI custody extended till September 2

UP law student went missing on her own will: The 23-year-old law student from UP’s Shahjahanpur was found in Rajasthan with a friend nearly 6 days after she went missing following the video she posted on social media alleging sexual harassment by a senior leader of the BJP, Swami Chinmayanand. This happened on the day after the Supreme Court decided to step into the case fearing another ‘Unnao’ case.

Read | ‘Wasn’t kidnapped, went on her will’: UP Police on woman found after 6 days

FM's new campaign to revive economy: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced a large list of PSU bank mergers as part of consolidation efforts. She said “We want banks with strong national presence and enhanced risk appetite.”

Read | Changes to expect after FM’s announcements on PSU bank mergers

Financial Emergency in Modi's era: The Congress on Friday accused the BJP government of forcefully taking Rs 1,76 lakh crore from the RBI to hide a "grave" economic slowdown and claimed that it had pushed the country into a "financial emergency".

Read | ‘Financial emergency’: Cong blames BJP for economic slowdown in country

Urmila Matondkar on Article 370: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the security clamp-down in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Her husband has not been able to speak to his parents, who live in Kashmir, for the last 22 days, she said.

Read | Abrogation of Article 370 carried out in inhuman way: Urmila Matondkar

Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and apprised her about the need for new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president.

Read | Need for new MP Cong chief: Kamal Nath in 'fruitful' meeting with Sonia Gandhi

Mukesh Ambani's 'karmyogi' praise for Amit Shah: Businessman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling him a ‘true karmyogi’ and ‘Iron Man of India’, reported news agency IANS.

The title -- ‘Iron Man of India’ -- is often used to refer to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Read | 'Iron man of India': Mukesh Ambani praises Amit Shah

Shashi Tharoor lauds PM Modi's language challenge: Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion of all Indians learning one word a day in any Indian language, Congress party Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the move is a "departure from Hindi dominance" in the country.

Read | Tharoor backs PM's language challenge, says 'Departure from Hindi dominance'

Hong Kong protest: Leading pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested by Hong Kong police on Friday morning, his political organisation Demosisto said, ahead of another week of planned protests in the semi-autonomous region.

Read | Hong Kong police arrest leading democracy activist Joshua Wong

Assam administration prepares for NRC: With just a day left for the release of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), the government has made arrangements to ease tension in Assam and beef up security.

Read | NRC list tomorrow will decide fate of 40 lakh, govt ups security in Assam

Modi at Manorama News Conclave: Aspiration is not a bad word today and everyone can make it big irrespective of their surnames, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Read | Surnames don’t matter in New India, only competence does: PM Modi

Modi at Yoga awards: Sharing the central government's plan of building 12,500 AYUSH health and wellness centres across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 4,000 would be completed this year.

Read | Govt aims to build 12,500 AYUSH health centres, 4,000 this year

Sikh girl forcibly converted to Islam: A Sikh girl, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore.

Read | Sikh girl forcibly converted to Islam, made to marry Muslim in Pakistan

Gener discrimination: The unemployment rate among women in India is more than double of that of men with similar qualifications, a new study has revealed.

Titled "Gender Inclusion in Hiring in India", the study by two Harvard students, Rachel Levenson and Layla O'Kane, noted that 8.7 per cent of working-age urban, educated women in the country are unemployed but only 4 per cent of comparable men find themselves without a job.

Read | Unemployment rate among Indian women more than double of men: study