Nation Politics 30 Aug 2019 Abrogation of Articl ...
Nation, Politics

Abrogation of Article 370 carried out in inhuman way: Urmila Matondkar

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Her husband has not been able to speak to his parents, who live in Kashmir, for the last 22 days, she said.
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the security clamp-down in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)
  Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the security clamp-down in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)

Nanded: Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the security clamp-down in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Her husband has not been able to speak to his parents, who live in Kashmir, for the last 22 days, she said.

 

"The question is not only about abrogating Article 370. It was done in inhuman manner," Matondkar, who contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully on Congress ticket, told reporters.

"My father-in-law and mother-in-law stay there. Both are diabetic, have high blood pressure. Today is the 22nd day, neither me nor my husband have been able to speak to them. We have no clue if they have medicines available at home," she said.

...
Tags: article 370, jammu and kashmir, congress, urmila matondkar, indian government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nanded (Nander)


Latest From Nation

Normal life remained disrupted across the Kashmir Valley for the 26th consecutive day, with markets closed and public transport off the roads. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Friday prayers, fresh restrictions imposed in Kashmir valley

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons, asking him to appear before it in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: File)

Haven't committed any crime: Shivakumar on urgent summon by ED

'There is no such facilities for the Hindus those who want to go for Kailash Manasarovar, Bali etc. to honour their customs and traditions. Isn't it Christian appeasement and neglecting the Hindus. Hindus and their temples are treated as revenue-generating engines to the government and those revenues are being used against the Hindu customs and traditions to woo conversions. We object to this partiality,' Dinakaran said. (Photo: ANI)

'Temples are revenue generating machines, Jagan govt appeasing minority': BJP

NRC, which identifies the genuine citizens of the country and list them without any glitches, is set to be published on August 31. (Photo: File | PTI)

NRC list tomorrow will decide fate of 40 lakh, govt ups security in Assam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

pairs up each of the trainer with a Pokemon and pits the player against AI in 3v3 matches. (Photo: Engadget)
 

The Government of Andhra Pradesh allows special round the clock screening of 'Saaho'

Saaho poster.
 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘Financial emergency’: Cong blames BJP for economic slowdown in country

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, tagging a media report on the central bank's emergency fund. (Photo: File)

'Highly irresponsible': Centre hits out at Pakistan over letter to UN on J&K

Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo: File)

India, Pak technical experts to meet on Kartarpur Corridor today

Pakistan has said a meeting on the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor would be held on Friday at the Zero Point, even as the country remains locked in a diplomatic tussle with India over the repeal of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

'Willing to remain in custody': P Chidambaram's offer to SC

Former finance minister P Chidambaram, in an unprecedented move, offered the Supreme Court to willing remain in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till Monday in the INX Media case. (Photo: File)

Jagan Mohan Reddy ruins governance: Nimmakayala Chinarajappa

Nimmakayala Chinarajappa
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham