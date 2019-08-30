Nation Current Affairs 30 Aug 2019 Govt aims to build 1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt aims to build 12,500 AYUSH health centres, 4,000 this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Aug 30, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 1:11 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at Yoga Award organised by AYUSH Ministry in Delhi.
At the award ceremony, PM said AYUSH and yoga were strong pillars of the 'Fit India' movement. (Photo: ANI)
 At the award ceremony, PM said AYUSH and yoga were strong pillars of the 'Fit India' movement. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Sharing the central government's plan of building 12,500 AYUSH health and wellness centres across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said 4,000 would be completed this year.

''Ten AYUSH have been inaugurated in Haryana today',' Modi said at the yoga awards organised by AYUSH Ministry in Delhi.

 

At the award ceremony, PM said AYUSH and yoga were strong pillars of the 'Fit India' movement.

Tracing the roots of yoga to ancient India, Modi said that our texts too highlighted the importance of Ayurveda and Yoga. He also reminded all of Gandhi's view on Ayurveda and yoga, who called naturopathy a way of living.

The PM was giving away Yoga Awards to the winners for Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga in New Delhi.

He also talked about the importance of yoga and Ayurveda in his life.

He said that attending a program related to Ayush and yoga on the very next day of the launch of Fit India was a pleasant coincidence.

To provide comprehensive primary healthcare, AYUSH components have been integrated into health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"These centres will be complementing the National Health Policy, 2017 that insisted upon integration and mainstreaming of AYUSH services in conventional health care delivery system. It would be a historic beginning in mainstreaming of holistic, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative AYUSH care for achieving comprehensive health care," an official release said.

The main focus of these AYUSH centres would be to empower the community for 'self-care' by imbibing AYUSH-based healthy food and lifestyle, social behaviour and use of medicinal plants for primary healthcare.

"Provisions will also be made for diagnostics and medicines for a wide range of health problems. These services will be in addition to the currently ongoing national health programmes," read the release.

Modi also released 12 commemorative postal stamps to honour eminent scholars, practitioners and great master healers of AYUSH systems. "These commemorative postal stamps highlight the great work and acknowledge the achievements of the great master healers of AYUSH systems," the release said.

...
Tags: narendra modi, ayush ministry, yoga awards
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Bihar government has issued an order asking all Secretariat employees not to wear informal clothes like jeans and t-shirts in the office as it is 'against the culture and dignity of the office'. (Photo: ANI)

‘No jeans, t-shirts at work for Secretariat employees’: Bihar govt

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a middle-aged passenger who lost the balance and had fallen between the gap of the platform and moving train while getting down. (Photo: ANI)

RPF constable saves life of passenger slipped between train and track in Hyd

Chinmayanand case: Missing UP student found in Rajasthan with friend

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ganesh Utsava Committee in Khairtabad here has built a massive 61-feet high idol of the Elephant God, which it claims is the tallest in the country. (Photo: ANI)

61-feet high, India's tallest Ganesha ready for devotees in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smart ways to use your credit card for a high credit score

Banks increasingly setting risk-based pricing for loans, it is vital for card users to adopt money that would help in building a strong credit score.
 

80-year-old US woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke up to find it missing

Police say the woman didn't remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face. (Photo: Representational)
 

61-feet high, India's tallest Ganesha ready for devotees in Hyderabad

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ganesh Utsava Committee in Khairtabad here has built a massive 61-feet high idol of the Elephant God, which it claims is the tallest in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Renault Triber AMT likely to launch early 2020

The Renault Triber is a sub-4m offering with seating for upto seven passengers.
 

Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

pairs up each of the trainer with a Pokemon and pits the player against AI in 3v3 matches. (Photo: Engadget)
 

The Government of Andhra Pradesh allows special round the clock screening of 'Saaho'

Saaho poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘No jeans, t-shirts at work for Secretariat employees’: Bihar govt

The Bihar government has issued an order asking all Secretariat employees not to wear informal clothes like jeans and t-shirts in the office as it is 'against the culture and dignity of the office'. (Photo: ANI)

RPF constable saves life of passenger slipped between train and track in Hyd

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a middle-aged passenger who lost the balance and had fallen between the gap of the platform and moving train while getting down. (Photo: ANI)

Chinmayanand case: Missing UP student found in Rajasthan with friend

Pune: IT professional kills ailing wife with hammer before hanging himself

'As per the information, Ganesh Late killed his wife Vrushali Late by hitting her with a hammer and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a hook on the ceiling of their house in Pimpri Chinchwad's Ravet area on Wednesday,' senior police official said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Ahead of Friday prayers, fresh restrictions imposed in Kashmir valley

Normal life remained disrupted across the Kashmir Valley for the 26th consecutive day, with markets closed and public transport off the roads. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham