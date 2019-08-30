World Asia 30 Aug 2019 Hong Kong police arr ...
World, Asia

Hong Kong police arrest leading democracy activist Joshua Wong

ANI
Published Aug 30, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 9:22 am IST
While the activist has not played a central role in the recent weeks of protests, he is still an important figurehead in democracy movement.
Leading pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested by Hong Kong police on Friday morning, his political organisation Demosisto said, ahead of another week of planned protests in the semi-autonomous region. (Photo: ANI)
 Leading pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested by Hong Kong police on Friday morning, his political organisation Demosisto said, ahead of another week of planned protests in the semi-autonomous region. (Photo: ANI)

Hong Kong: Leading pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was arrested by Hong Kong police on Friday morning, his political organisation Demosisto said, ahead of another week of planned protests in the semi-autonomous region.

"Our secretary-general @joshuawongcf was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station," Demosisto tweeted.

 

The party added that Wong was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street "in broad daylight". It did not immediately reveal any further information but said their lawyer was working on the case.

While the activist has not played a central role in the recent weeks of protests, he is still an important figurehead in the democracy movement.

Born in 1996, eight months before control of Hong Kong was handed over from the UK to China, Wong has spent most of his adolescence and all of his early adulthood fighting for the city's rights against what he and others say is increasing encroachment by Beijing.

Hong Kong has witnessed 12 consecutive weeks of anti-government protests, which began with a now-dead extradition bill, but broadened to include the calls for democracy and police accountability.

More than 800 people have been arrested since the beginning of the protests in June.

...
Tags: hong kong, protest, joshua wong, arrest, pro-democracy
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong


Latest From World

Trump said Vice President Mike Pence would make the trip to Poland in his place so that he could remain in the United States to make sure federal resources were properly directed at the arriving storm. (Photo: File)

Watch: Donald Trump says Florida faces 'absolute monster' hurricane

Family of Jagjit Kaur said they will self immolate in-front of Punjab Governor's house if the girl was not released. (Photo: ANI)

Sikh girl forcibly converted to Islam, made to marry Muslim in Pakistan

The Army has categorised weight into four groups — obese, overweight, normal and underweight. If the BMI is greater than 30 then it’s obese and if the BMI is within 25.25 to 29.9 then it’s overweight. (Representational image)

Heavy discipline: Nepal acts on 7 overweight army officers

In a tweet, director-general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said the missile was capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 km. (Photo: video screengrab | @OfficialDGISPR)

Pakistan test-fires surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planned for Nagarjuna's birthday celebration

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni.
 

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan fan pulls his cheeks and his expressions win many hearts

Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Prasad' at Indore's Khajrana temple gets FSSAI certificate

Recently the FSSAI conducted a detailed audit of the prasad and other food items served to devotees at the Khajrana temple, Indore's Chief Food Safety Officer Manish Swami said on Thursday. (Photo: File)
 

Now get your Maruti serviced right at your doorstep!

The service covers all Maruti cars whether they run on petrol, diesel or CNG.
 

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

Instead of moving to refillable, wall mounted dispensers, the hotel will switch to larger pump-action bottles. (Photo: AFP)
 

OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 review: Fire in the whole!

The OnePlus Bullet 2 wireless is no doubt a great audio product for fans of clean, true and unaltered audio quality.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Asia

Kartarpur Corridor: Pak to start visa process for Sikh pilgrims from Sept 1

Special shuttle service will be launched from the railway station to the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan will take decision on shutting down airspace for India: Pak FM

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a decision on shutting down its airspace for India will be taken after due consideration and looking into every aspect of the move through consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Representational Image)

Over 6 lakh people in Japan's Kyushu asked to evacuate amid flood-like situation

In Saga Prefecture, in the Kyushu region, the main railway station was flooded and a number of vehicles were seen submerged. A number of landslides were also reported. (Photo: ANI)

Japan orders evacuation of 6.7 lakh due to heavy rains, 2 dead

Nearly a million more people were advised to leave their homes after the country’s weather agency raised the alert to its highest level for parts of northern Kyushu. (Representational image)

‘Will defend freedom at any cost': Hong Kong protesters say they have nothing to lose

What started as protests against a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party, has evolved into demands for greater democracy. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham