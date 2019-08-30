Nation Politics 30 Aug 2019 Tharoor backs PM ...
Nation, Politics

Tharoor backs PM's language challenge, says 'Departure from Hindi dominance'

ANI
Published Aug 30, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Earlier in the day, Modi asserted that media can play a major role to bridge the language barrier and bring different cultures together.
Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion of all Indians learning one word a day in any Indian language, Congress party Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the move is a 'departure from Hindi dominance' in the country. (Photo: File)
 Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion of all Indians learning one word a day in any Indian language, Congress party Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the move is a 'departure from Hindi dominance' in the country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion of all Indians learning one word a day in any Indian language, Congress party Shashi Tharoor on Friday said the move is a "departure from Hindi dominance" in the country.

Taking up the language challenge, Tharoor, who is known for his word wizardry, tweeted 'pluralism' in three languages -- English, Hindi and Malayalam. He also said he will tweet a language in the three languages everyday.

 

"PrimeMinister @NarendraModi ended his speech at the #manoramanewsconclave by suggesting we all learn one new word a day from an Indian language other than our own. I welcome this departure from Hindi dominance & gladly take him up on this #LanguageChallenge," Tharoor tweeted.

"In response to the PM's #LanguageChallenge, I will tweet a word daily in English, Hindi & Malayalam. Others can do this in other languages. Here is the 1st one: Pluralism (English); bhulvaad bahulavaad (Hindi); bhuvcnN bahuvachanam (Malayalam)," read another tweet.

Earlier in the day, Modi asserted that media can play a major role to bridge the language barrier and bring different cultures together. The Prime Minister suggested the media to publish one word in 10 to 12 different languages spoken across the country.

"Today, I have a humble suggestion. Can we use the power of language to unite? Can media play the role of a bridge and bring people speaking different languages closer? We can simply start with publishing one word in 10-12 different languages spoken across the country," he said while inaugurating the third edition of the Manorama News Conclave in Kochi through video conferencing.

Modi said that a person can learn over 300 new words in different languages in one year.

...
Tags: shashi tharoor, narendra modi, congress, manorama news conclave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The video has been doing rounds on the internet since Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon shared it saying,

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

Jagjit Kaur, 19, is the daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib and was converted to Islam at gunpoint. (Photo: ANI)

After Sikh girl's forced conversion in Lahore, Punjab CM urges Pak PM to take action

A ruckus broke out during the 'Chai Pe Charcha' event here on Friday in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh after TMC workers staged a protest at the venue. (Photo: ANI)

BJP claims TMC goons responsible for ruckus at 'Chai Pe Charcha' event in WB

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (Photo: ANI)

After removal of Article 370, Ram temple will now be built in Ayodhya: Pragya Thakur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Anand Mahindra, Rijiju laud Naga Women Battalion drawing Bolero from ditch; see video

The video has been doing rounds on the internet since Nagaland MLA Mmhonlumo Kikon shared it saying, "Naga women Battalion lifting a Mahindra Bolero from the side drain! An old video which needs to be seen by more people." (Photo: Screengrab from Twitter | @MmhonlumoKikon)
 

Smart ways to use your credit card for a high credit score

Banks increasingly setting risk-based pricing for loans, it is vital for card users to adopt money that would help in building a strong credit score.
 

80-year-old US woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke up to find it missing

Police say the woman didn't remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face. (Photo: Representational)
 

61-feet high, India's tallest Ganesha ready for devotees in Hyderabad

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ganesh Utsava Committee in Khairtabad here has built a massive 61-feet high idol of the Elephant God, which it claims is the tallest in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 

Renault Triber AMT likely to launch early 2020

The Renault Triber is a sub-4m offering with seating for upto seven passengers.
 

Pokemon Masters finally arrives on iOS, Android

pairs up each of the trainer with a Pokemon and pits the player against AI in 3v3 matches. (Photo: Engadget)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP claims TMC goons responsible for ruckus at 'Chai Pe Charcha' event in WB

A ruckus broke out during the 'Chai Pe Charcha' event here on Friday in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh after TMC workers staged a protest at the venue. (Photo: ANI)

After removal of Article 370, Ram temple will now be built in Ayodhya: Pragya Thakur

Fourteen appeals are pending before the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the three parties- Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (Photo: ANI)

Need for new MP Cong chief: Kamal Nath in 'fruitful' meeting with Sonia Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and apprised her about the need for new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president. (Photo: File)

Surnames don’t matter in New India, only competence does: PM Modi

In present-day India, the Prime Minister stressed, 'Here ability works. Competence is the norm.' (Photo: ANI)

'Iron man of India': Mukesh Ambani praises Amit Shah

Businessman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling him a ‘true karmyogi’ and ‘Iron Man of India’, reported news agency IANS. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham