Nation Crime 30 Aug 2019 'Don't wan ...
Nation, Crime

'Don't want to go back until parents come': UP law student to SC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 30, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Aug 30, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
SC ordered Delhi Police Commissioner to send team to UP to escort parents of 23-year-old law student to Delhi.
The young woman has told the judges that she did not want to immediately go back to Uttar Pradesh and wanted to stay back in Delhi till her parents came. (Photo: PTI)
 The young woman has told the judges that she did not want to immediately go back to Uttar Pradesh and wanted to stay back in Delhi till her parents came. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: On Friday evening, the Supreme Court judges met with the UP woman who was was found in Rajasthan after going missing for the past 6 days following the release of a video on Facebook alleging sexual harassment by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand.

Read | ‘Wasn’t kidnapped, went on her will’: UP Police on woman found after 6 days

 

Supreme Court said, "We have spoken to the girl. She says she doesn’t want to go back to UP till she meets her parents here and after meeting she will take decision on her future course of action."

Read | UP woman, missing after accusing top BJP leader of sexual harassment, found

A two-judge bench of top court on Friday ordered Delhi Police Commissioner to send a team to Uttar Pradesh to escort the parents of the 23-year-old law student to the national capital.

The young woman has told the judges that she did not want to immediately go back to Uttar Pradesh and wanted to stay back in Delhi till her parents came.

Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna had stayed back in the court to wait for the young woman who was traced by the Uttar Pradesh police to Rajasthan, reported Hindustan Times.

The police were taking the 23-year-old back to Shahjahanpur when the court ordered the UP police to bring her first to Delhi as the judges wanted to meet her.

...
Tags: chinmayanand case, missing woman, shahjahanpur, up police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The incident has raised a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties asking for action to be taken against the perpetrators. (Photo: ANI)

Asked for immediate remedial action: MEA on forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pak

India and Japan have developed strong ties over the last five years and there is a personal bonding also between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart. (Photo: PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Japan, South Korea on a five-day trip

Earlier today, the Mamata government introduced an Anti-Lynching Bill in the Assembly. (Image DC)

Only Left spared by probe agencies as they've understanding with BJP, claims Mamata

In the 2009 elections, Naik, who ran a Nursing Home in Khammam town, had contested on a Congress ticket but lost to the CPI candidate. (Photo: File)

Telangana: Non-bailable warrant issued against Renuka Chowdhury in cheating case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Pati Patni Aur Woh' director gives this gift to Ananya Panday for giving best shot

Ananya Panday.
 

Odisha cop remains absent from duty for 5 years without notice, arrested

Besides unauthorised absenteeism, Inspector Prafulla Kumar Sahu was dismissed by Odisha Director General of Police BK Sharma on the grounds of gross misconduct, dereliction of duty and disobedience of orders. (Photo: File | Representational)
 

Nagarjuna 60th birthday celebration: 'Manmadhudu 2' star flaunts his well-toned body

Nagarjuna. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Claw SM100 Review- Crisp! Clean! Comfortable!

The SM100 headphones are very comfortable to wear thanks to the big, cushioned and breathable earmuffs.
 

Sound One Drum review: Durable, sturdy but over-priced

While the Sound One had a wonderful exterior, there were some critical quality issues that the speaker missed out on
 

Did Salman Khan gift Rs 55 lakh house to Ranu Mondal? find out truth

Ranu Mondal and Salman Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Haven't committed any crime: Shivakumar on urgent summon by ED

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons, asking him to appear before it in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: File)

Man held for slapping woman employee at Gurgaon toll plaza booth

A woman staffer at a toll plaza in Gurugram was allegedly assaulted by a commuter when she refused to let him pass without paying toll tax, prompting her to slap the man back. (Representational Image)

Man opens fire after refusing to pay toll tax, 5 arrested in Tamil Nadu

The police have registered a case and recovered pistols, phones and cash from the occupants of the car. (Photo: ANI)

Organ transplant mafia busted by police in Kollam

Their modus operandi was to identify kidney patients and potential donors and extort money by forging the documents to conduct the transplants.

3 held for snatching chains in Thiruvananthapuram

According to the police, the crime took place around 8.30 am on Wednesday when the accused snatched the chain of Souda Beewi, 67, as she was walking along the road.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham