'Don't want to go back until parents come': UP law student to SC

New Delhi: On Friday evening, the Supreme Court judges met with the UP woman who was was found in Rajasthan after going missing for the past 6 days following the release of a video on Facebook alleging sexual harassment by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand.

Supreme Court said, "We have spoken to the girl. She says she doesn’t want to go back to UP till she meets her parents here and after meeting she will take decision on her future course of action."

A two-judge bench of top court on Friday ordered Delhi Police Commissioner to send a team to Uttar Pradesh to escort the parents of the 23-year-old law student to the national capital.

The young woman has told the judges that she did not want to immediately go back to Uttar Pradesh and wanted to stay back in Delhi till her parents came.

Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna had stayed back in the court to wait for the young woman who was traced by the Uttar Pradesh police to Rajasthan, reported Hindustan Times.

The police were taking the 23-year-old back to Shahjahanpur when the court ordered the UP police to bring her first to Delhi as the judges wanted to meet her.