Chinmayanand case: Missing UP student found in Rajasthan with friend

Lucknow: The missing student whose father alleged she was sexually harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand has been located in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Friday.

"In Shahjahanpur episode, the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken," UP Police said on its official Twitter handle.

The woman, a student at a college run by Chinmayanand's trust, was missing since August 24, a day after she posted a video on social media, alleging that a former Union minister was harassing and threatening to kill her.

She did not name Chinmayanand in the video, but referred to "a senior leader of the sant community".

Parents of the missing student of SS Law College had filed a missing complaint & blamed college director & BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand on 27 Aug, news agency ANI reported.

The politician, who faced similar accusations in 2011 was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram, disputed the charge.