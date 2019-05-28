News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on PM Modi: “He is a charismatic leader. In India, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi he is now a charismatic leader. I will be going for the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji,” he said.

M K Stalin on Tamil Nadu Assembly: Riding high on his party's recent electoral success, DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said that his party will take a decision on whether to bring a no-confidence motion against AIADMK led government in the state after the announcement of dates for the assembly session.

Shashi Tharoor's remark on Congress: Rahul Gandhi is the best person to pull the Congress out of its predicament following the setback in the Lok Sabha polls, says party leader Shashi Tharoor while declaring that his party is “alive and kicking” and it is too premature to write its obituary.

Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday arrived at the residence of party president Rahul Gandhi who has offered to step down from the party's top post.

PM Modi meets former President Pranab Mukherjee: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former president Pranab Mukherjee here to seek his blessings after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections.

Lalu Yadav's reaction on Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit: Imprisoned Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to quit following the devastating loss in the recent Lok Sahba polls, is “suicidal”, according to reports.

Dr Payal suicide case: Amidst the row over the suicide of the 22-year-old Dr Payal Tadvi, a protest was held outside the BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday by the victim's mother Abida Tadvi along with her family members, locals and various social organisations.

Siddaramaiah dismisses claims of cabinet reshuffling: Amid reports that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will reshuffle his cabinet to save the coalition government, the JD(S)-Congress Coordination Committee chief Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said it would only be an expansion to fill three vacant posts.

