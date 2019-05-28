Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  In the first warm-up game, India’s batting order collapsed against the fury of Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult. (Photo: AFP) World Cup 2019: IND vs BAN warm-up match LIVE, Shikhar Dhawan departs
 
Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2019 News Digest: A sharp ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2019, 3:46 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 3:46 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on PM Modi:  “He is a charismatic leader. In India, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi he is now a charismatic leader. I will be going for the swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi ji,” he said.

 

Read: After Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi most charismatic leader: Rajinikanth

M K Stalin on Tamil Nadu Assembly: Riding high on his party's recent electoral success, DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said that his party will take a decision on whether to bring a no-confidence motion against AIADMK led government in the state after the announcement of dates for the assembly session.

Read: 'Wait and see': Stalin on whether DMK will bring no-confidence motion in TN Assembly

Shashi Tharoor's remark on Congress: Rahul Gandhi is the best person to pull the Congress out of its predicament following the setback in the Lok Sabha polls, says party leader Shashi Tharoor while declaring that his party is “alive and kicking” and it is too premature to write its obituary.

Read: Ready to take job of Congress leader in LS if offered: Shashi Tharoor

Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi:  Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday arrived at the residence of party president Rahul Gandhi who has offered to step down from the party's top post.

Read: Priyanka, Sachin Pilot meet Rahul Gandhi at his residence

PM Modi meets former President Pranab Mukherjee: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former president Pranab Mukherjee here to seek his blessings after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a landslide win in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read: PM Modi calls Pranab Mukherjee as ‘statesman’; seeks blessing from ex-Prez

Lalu Yadav's reaction on Rahul Gandhi's decision to quit: Imprisoned Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s decision to quit following the devastating loss in the recent Lok Sahba polls, is “suicidal”, according to reports.

Read: ‘Rahul’s decision to quit suicidal, walking into BJP's trap’: RJD's Lalu

Dr Payal suicide case: Amidst the row over the suicide of the 22-year-old Dr Payal Tadvi, a protest was held outside the BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday by the victim's mother Abida Tadvi along with her family members, locals and various social organisations.

Read: Dr Payal suicide case: Family holds protest demanding swift justice

Siddaramaiah dismisses claims of cabinet reshuffling: Amid reports that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will reshuffle his cabinet to save the coalition government, the JD(S)-Congress Coordination Committee chief Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said it would only be an expansion to fill three vacant posts.

Read: ‘No reshuffle, only filling up of 3 vacant posts’: Siddaramaiah

 

 

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, rahul gandhi, congress, mk stalin, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Patil and Mahajan met at the latter's residence today in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Cong leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to join BJP on June 1

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to leave for Tirumala this evening to pay obeisance to Lord Balaji in the early hours of Wednesday. (Photo: File)

Andhra CM-designate Jagan Reddy to offer prayers at Lord Balaji temple

M Veerappa Moily backs the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Narendra Modi’s win not a criteria to leave presidentship: Moily to Rahul

In an incident which took place on Monday evening, Tiwary reached after getting information of vandalism at a TMC office in the area. (Photo: ANI)

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwary caught on camera threatening police officers in WB



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

He once gouged her eyes and on another occasion chocked her with her handbag. (Representational Photo)
 

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

When asked how he still manages to nail it, he said it comes from putting in extra hard work after training. (Photo: ICC/twitter)
 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Wait and see': Stalin on whether DMK will bring no-confidence motion in TN Assembly

'Till now, the date of the assembly session in Tamil Nadu is not announced, after that announcement, we will take a decision (on bringing a no-confidence motion),' Stalin said at a press conference here. (Photo: File)

These laws are necessary: Giriraj backs Ramdev on population control statement

'Population control laws are necessary for the development of the country,' Giriraj said. (Photo: ANI)

Ready to take job of Congress leader in LS if offered: Shashi Tharoor

The former Union minister said Gandhi has led the party from the front and still has far more to offer to the party. (Photo: File)

7-year-old Andhra boy dies of suffocation after getting locked inside car

The boy named Saibaba had gone out of his house to play on Monday. He somehow entered a car parked nearby and apparently got locked inside it. (Photo: ANI)

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

Kargil war, also known as the Kargil conflict, was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir and elsewhere along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham